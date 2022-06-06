ChainUp and Bedrock advocate gender diversity in the blockchain industry

Singapore, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Gender diversity remains a challenge in the fast-evolving blockchain industry. As a leading blockchain technology solutions provider with an aim to promote overall industry development, ChainUp and its partner - wealth advisory firm Bedrock, both believe firmly in advocating women representation in the blockchain industry.



At Blockchain Fest 2022 held at Marina Bay Sands Singapore from 2-3 June, Ms. Choo Shu Hui, Founder and CEO of Bedrock was part of the panel discussion on Women in Blockchain. During the session, Ms. Choo shared about her experience as a woman in the male-dominated blockchain industry.



Ms. Choo Shu Hui, Founder and CEO of Bedrock said, “As with any space whether established or emerging, the challenges within the blockchain industry are not dissimilar to others. However, as it is a fast-growing industry, it is important to set the building blocks for gender diversity in decision making right at the onset. We see opportunities to address this from the get-go in areas such as recruitment, all levels of decision making from board level to operational, employment conditions and of course pay. We hope to ensure that the right representation of voices is heard as we use blockchain technology to provide solutions which will empower society both collectively and individually. It has to be a concerted effort from the start and throughout.”



Mr. Jeff Mei, CMO of ChainUp said, “Besides our vision to make blockchain technology more accessible for businesses around the world, we also aim to play a role in promoting blockchain industry development and a crucial part is to advocate gender diversity to push for more women representation in the industry. We believe that with stronger gender diversity, the blockchain industry will be able to fully grow into its potential as a vibrant and dynamic space.”



Blockchain Fest 2022 is one of the most interactive hybrid events in Southeast Asia with over 1,000 attendees, covering topics including blockchain, exchanges, cryptocurrencies, decentralised finance, NFTs, mining and more



