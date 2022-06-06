Metaverse Pioneer, Tony Parisi, Joins ME Ventures as Advisor and Limited Partner

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ME Ventures, an investment fund leading the evolution of a sustainable business ecosystem for creators worldwide, today announced that Metaverse and virtual reality pioneer Tony Parisi has joined the firm as an advisor and limited partner. Mr. Parisi, an inventor, entrepreneur, investor, author and musician, will help guide ME Ventures' strategy and deal flow as the firm supports companies leading the creator economy to tackle the industry's biggest challenges in the emerging Metaverse.

Mr. Parisi is a thought leader on immersive tech and media and author of The Seven Rules of the Metaverse, a framework to guide the coming immersive reality. Previously, Mr. Parisi was Head of XR Ads and E-Commerce at Unity, where he oversaw strategy and product for the company's real-time 3D brand advertising and commerce solutions. His work contributed to expanding Unity's efforts beyond gaming. He's now an independent consultant specializing in Web3 with the aim of helping to shape an open and ethical Metaverse.

"Mr. Parisi has literally written the manifesto when it comes to the rules of the Metaverse, and having him aboard ME Ventures is essential to supporting creators fairly in an economy powered by Web3," said Jalen James Acosta, General Partner at ME Ventures. "ME Ventures' is dedicated to creating a more supportive and equitable future for Web3 creators, and Mr. Parisi's guidance and impact will advance our efforts to get there."

"From painters to songwriters, creators are taking control of their destiny with Web3 — and shaping the Metaverse to come," said Mr. Parisi, also a longtime musician and composer. "As I began thinking about how to release some of my own music projects, I discovered a thriving community of independent artists looking for new ways to build audiences and deepen their connection with fans. We're just at the beginning of a long period of disruption in music and other creative industries. ME Ventures will help power that disruption by investing in the best technologies and teams to make it happen."

ME Ventures is an investment fund leading the evolution of a sustainable business ecosystem for creators worldwide, investing in companies laying the tech foundation of music and media, built to maximize a Web3 future. Founded and envisioned by a diverse group of innovators, creators, and leaders from all walks of life, we thrive on inclusivity and social impact.

Tony Parisi is a metaverse and virtual reality pioneer, entrepreneur, investor, and musician. He has co-created several 3D graphics standards, including VRML, X3D, and glTF. Tony is the author of Learning Virtual Reality (2015), Programming 3D Applications in HTML5 and WebGL (2014), and WebGL Up and Running (2012).

Tony is one of the leading spokespeople for the immersive industry. He's given speeches in multiple countries about industry trends and innovation in augmented reality. He was named in Next Reality's 30 People to Watch in Augmented Reality in 2020.

Tony is now an independent consultant and speaker on all things Web3. He's also an advisor for ME Ventures, a future-focused investment fund with a focus on providing opportunities for creators to grow and succeed. Previously, Tony was Head of XR Ads and E-Commerce at Unity, where he oversaw strategy and product for the company's real-time 3D brand advertising and commerce solutions.

