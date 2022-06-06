Insights on the Polymerase Chain Reaction Global Market to 2028 - by Product, End-user and Region

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polymerase Chain Reaction Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global polymerase chain reaction market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global polymerase chain reaction market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2028 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global polymerase chain reaction market from 2021 to 2028.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global polymerase chain reaction market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global polymerase chain reaction market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report throws light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global polymerase chain reaction market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global polymerase chain reaction market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global polymerase chain reaction market. Key players operating in the global polymerase chain reaction market have been identified and each one of these is profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global polymerase chain reaction market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Global Polymerase Chain Reaction Market Report

What will be the revenue generated in the polymerase chain reactions market across all geographies during the forecast period?

What are key trends in the global polymerase chain reactions market?

What are major drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

Which region is set to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period?

Which segment of the global polymerase chain reactions will generate the maximum revenue globally by 2028?

Which segment will expand at the maximum CAGR during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global PCR Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Product Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Trends

4.4. Global PCR Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)

4.5. Porter's Five Force Analysis



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Product Portfolio Analysis, by Key Players

5.2. Distributor Analysis, by Key Players

5.3. End-user Expectations from PCR Reagents & Instruments Manufacturers

5.4. Market Value Share Analysis (%): by PCR Technology

5.5. Clinical Diagnostic PCR Value Share (%) by Type of Diseases/Disorder



6. Global PCR Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Product, 2017-2028

6.3.1. Instruments

6.3.1.1. Standard PCR Systems

6.3.1.2. RT PCR Systems

6.3.1.3. Digital PCR Systems

6.3.2. Reagents

6.3.3. Consumables

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product



7. Global PCR Market Analysis and Forecast, by End-user

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by End-user, 2017-2028

7.3.1. Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries

7.3.2. Clinical Diagnostics Labs & Hospitals

7.3.3. Academic & Research Organizations

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



8. Global PCR Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Rest of the World

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Region

9. North America PCR Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe PCR Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Asia Pacific PCR Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Rest of the World PCR Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

13.2. Market Share Analysis by Company (2020)

13.3. Company Profiles (Details - Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, Strategy)

13.3.1. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

13.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.1.4. Financial Overview

13.3.1.5. Strategic Overview

13.3.2. QIAGEN N.V.

13.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.2.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.2.4. Financial Overview

13.3.2.5. Strategic Overview

13.3.3. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

13.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.3.4. Financial Overview

13.3.3.5. Strategic Overview

13.3.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

13.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.4.4. Financial Overview

13.3.4.5. Strategic Overview

13.3.5. Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.5.4. Financial Overview

13.3.5.5. Strategic Overview

13.3.6. Abbott

13.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.6.4. Financial Overview

13.3.6.5. Strategic Overview

13.3.7. Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG)

13.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.7.4. Financial Overview

13.3.7.5. Strategic Overview

13.3.8. BioMerieux SA

13.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.8.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.8.4. Financial Overview

13.3.8.5. Strategic Overview

13.3.9. Danaher Corporation

13.3.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.9.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.9.4. Financial Overview

13.3.9.5. Strategic Overview

13.3.10. Agilent Technologies

13.3.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

13.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3. SWOT Analysis

13.3.10.4. Financial Overview

13.3.10.5. Strategic Overview



