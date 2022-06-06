Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things Chipset Market Report to 2031 - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Narrowband Internet-of-Things Chipset Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A new study on the global narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipset market is published by the author. It presents detailed information on key market dynamics, including drivers, trends, and challenges for the global narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipset market as well as its structure. This study offers valuable information on the global narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipset market in order to illustrate how the market is expected to expand during the forecast period, i.e. 2017-2031.



Key indicators of market growth, which include value chain analysis and compound annual growth rate (CAGR), are elucidated in This study in a comprehensive manner. This data can help readers interpret the quantitative growth aspects of the global narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipset market.



An extensive analysis of business strategies adopted by leading market players is also featured in This study on the global narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipset market. This can help readers understand key factors responsible for growth of the global narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipset market. In this study, readers can also find specific data on avenues for qualitative and quantitative growth of the global narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipset market. This data would guide market players in making apt decisions in the near future.



Key Questions Answered in This study on Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the global narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipset market between 2021 and 2031?

What is the influence of changing trends in the application segment on the global narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipset market?

Would North America continue to be the most dominant regional market for providers of narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipsets over the next few years?

Which factors would hinder the global narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipset market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies operating in the global narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) chipset market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Macro-economic Factors

3.2. Key Market Indicator

3.3. Drivers

3.4. Market Restraints and Opportunities

3.5. Technology Trends

3.6. Market Trends



4. Associated Industry and Key Indicator Assessment

4.1. Parent Industry Overview - IoT Industry Overview

4.2. Supply Chain Analysis

4.3. Industry SWOT Analysis

4.4. Porter Five Forces Analysis

4.5. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Analysis, by Deployment

5.1. Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Deployment, 2017?2031

5.1.1. Guard-band

5.1.2. In-band

5.1.3. Standalone

5.2. Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Deployment



6. Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Analysis, by Application

6.1. Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn) Analysis & Forecast, by Application, 2017?2031

6.1.1. Smart Meters

6.1.2. Wearables

6.1.3. Trackers

6.1.4. Vehicle Telematics

6.1.5. Smart Cities

6.1.6. Building Automation

6.1.7. Smart Appliances

6.1.8. Other Devices (Healthcare Devices and Environment Monitoring Devices, etc.)

6.2. Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application



7. Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

7.1. Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (Million Units) Analysis & Forecast, by Region, 2017 - 2031

7.1.1. North America

7.1.2. Europe

7.1.3. Asia Pacific

7.1.4. Middle East & Africa

7.1.5. South America

7.2. Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

8. North America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast

9. Europe Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Asia Pacific Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast

11. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast

12. South America Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Analysis and Forecast

13. Competition Assessment

13.1. Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Competition Matrix - a Dashboard View

13.2. Global Narrowband Internet-of-Things (IoT) Chipset Market Company Share Analysis, by Value (2020)

13.3. Technological Differentiator



14. Company Profiles (Manufacturers/Suppliers)

14.1. Altair Semiconductor (Israel)

14.1.1. Overview

14.1.2. Product Portfolio

14.1.3. Sales Footprint

14.1.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.1.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.1.6. Key Financials

14.2. Ericsson (Sweden)

14.2.1. Overview

14.2.2. Product Portfolio

14.2.3. Sales Footprint

14.2.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.2.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.2.6. Key Financials

14.3. Huawei Technologies (China)

14.3.1. Overview

14.3.2. Product Portfolio

14.3.3. Sales Footprint

14.3.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.3.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.3.6. Key Financials

14.4. Intel Corporation (The U.S.)

14.4.1. Overview

14.4.2. Product Portfolio

14.4.3. Sales Footprint

14.4.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.4.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.4.6. Key Financials

14.5. MediaTek (Taiwan)

14.5.1. Overview

14.5.2. Product Portfolio

14.5.3. Sales Footprint

14.5.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.5.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.5.6. Key Financials

14.6. Nordic Semiconductor (Norway)

14.6.1. Overview

14.6.2. Product Portfolio

14.6.3. Sales Footprint

14.6.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.6.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.6.6. Key Financials

14.7. Qualcomm, Inc. (The U.S.)

14.7.1. Overview

14.7.2. Product Portfolio

14.7.3. Sales Footprint

14.7.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.7.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.7.6. Key Financials

14.8. Samsung (South Korea)

14.8.1. Overview

14.8.2. Product Portfolio

14.8.3. Sales Footprint

14.8.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.8.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.8.6. Key Financials

14.9. Sequans Communications (France)

14.9.1. Overview

14.9.2. Product Portfolio

14.9.3. Sales Footprint

14.9.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.9.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.9.6. Key Financials

14.10. Sercomm (Taiwan)

14.10.1. Overview

14.10.2. Product Portfolio

14.10.3. Sales Footprint

14.10.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.10.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.10.6. Key Financials

14.11. u-blox Holding AG (Switzerland)

14.11.1. Overview

14.11.2. Product Portfolio

14.11.3. Sales Footprint

14.11.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.11.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.11.6. Key Financials

14.12. Verizon Communications, Inc. (The U.S.)

14.12.1. Overview

14.12.2. Product Portfolio

14.12.3. Sales Footprint

14.12.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.12.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.12.6. Key Financials

14.13. Vodafone Group Plc (United Kingdom)

14.13.1. Overview

14.13.2. Product Portfolio

14.13.3. Sales Footprint

14.13.4. Key Subsidiaries or Distributors

14.13.5. Strategy and Recent Developments

14.13.6. Key Financials



15. Recommendation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/em0ihd

Attachment