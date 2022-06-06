New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anti-Aging Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284154/?utm_source=GNW

The global anti-aging market is expected to grow from $45.17 billion in 2021 to $49.93 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. The anti-aging market is expected to grow to $65.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.2%.



The anti-aging market consists of the sales of anti-aging products and devices by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that refer to a method of delaying or preventing the aging process.Anti-aging refers to the early detection, prevention, and treatment of age-related disorders.



There are a variety of anti-aging treatments available, including surgical and non-surgical options. It tightens the skin, increases brightness, and inhibits the appearance of age spots or discoloration.



The main types of products in anti-aging are UV absorbers, anti-wrinkle products, dermal fillers, Botox, and anti-stretch mark products.The UV absorbers are used to disperse ultraviolet light into a lower energy state.



These are commonly used to protect polymers by blocking UV light from damaging the polymer.The different treatments include hair restoration, adult acne therapy, breast augmentation, liposuction, chemical peel, others and involve various demographics such as generation X, baby boomers, generation Y, generation Z.



It is used in anti-wrinkle treatment, anti-pigmentation, skin resurfacing, other applications and implemented in several sectors including hospitals, clinics, home healthcare.



North America was the largest region in the anti-aging market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The increasing demand for cosmetic products is significantly driving the growth of the anti-aging market.Anti-aging cosmetics are a subset of cosmetics that focuses on reducing the effects of aging and wrinkles on the human skin.



The use of these cosmetics in treatments or post-treatments enhances the results of anti-aging surgery. For instance, according to Cosmetics Europe, a European trade association for cosmetics, the cosmetics, and personal care industry contributes at least €29 billion (USD 33.14 billion) to the European economy each year, and the number of people who use cosmetics is rapidly increasing, with the number of people using cosmetics in Europe exceeded 500 million by 2020. Hence, the growing demand for cosmetic products is expected to propel the growth of the anti-aging market going forward.



Technology advancements are shaping the anti-aging market.Major companies operating in the anti-aging sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position.



For instance, in November 2019, Cynosure, a US-based company that manufactures and develops light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems introduced StimSure, a non-invasive electromagnetic technique for muscle building and toning that makes a person look younger.The StimSure applicators create an electromagnetic field that stimulates the motor neuron cells in the body’s muscles, causing them to contract as if they were moving or exercising.



This innovative technology, which uses 1.0 Tesla per applicator and offers four pre-set programs as well as the capacity to develop customized programs, allows customers to personalize treatments for each patient.



In January 2019, Gryphon Investors, a US-based private equity firm acquired RoC Skincare for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Gryphon will expand its product line beyond anti-aging, increase product support in international markets, and strengthen ties with the dermatological community.



RoC Skincare US-based company that offers high-quality anti-aging skin products.



