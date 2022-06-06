New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wi-Fi Analytics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284153/?utm_source=GNW

The global Wi-Fi analytics market is expected to grow from $9.36 billion in 2021 to $12.06 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.8%. The Wi-Fi analytics market is expected to grow to $29.46 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.0%.



The Wi-Fi analytics market consists of sales of Wi-Fi analytics solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a set of activities collecting and analyzing customer data from Wi-Fi-enabled devices through Wi-Fi access points.Wi-Fi Analytics is data captured through various Wi-Fi access points such as smartphones and laptops.



The data is used to report performance indicators including customer traffic, dwell time, and churn likelihood, and also to analyze the behavioral pattern, locations, demographic data, and for digital marketing, which will help the business to improve operations, and enhance marketing trends, and track campaign results.



The main types of components in Wi-Fi analytics are solutions and services.The Wi-Fi analytics solution provides analytical tools to help locations optimize operations and improve marketing performance.



The different deployment modes include cloud, and on-premise and are used in various applications such as Wi-Fi presence analytics and Wi-Fi marketing analytics. The several industry verticals include retail, hospitality and tourism, sports and entertainment, transportation, healthcare, and other industry verticals.



North America was the largest region in the Wi-Fi analytics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the Wi-Fi analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rise in the deployment of Wi-Fi connections is significantly contributing to the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market.A Wi-Fi network is an internet connection shared by a wireless router with multiple devices in a home or business.



The deployment of Wi-Fi networks rapidly gaining popularity as more people use laptops, tablets, and smartphones. For instance, according to estimates from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), there were over 4 billion internet users in 2019 (53.6% of the world population). In addition, Cisco, a US-based networking hardware company forecasts a fourfold increase in Wi-Fi hotspots to 628 million in 2023 in its Annual Internet Report. Therefore, the rapid growth in the deployment of Wi-Fi connections will support the growth of the Wi-Fi analytics market.



Technological advancement has emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the Wi-Fi Analytics industry.Rapid technical breakthroughs and improvements in Wi-Fi standards have resulted in the creation of dense platforms with many concurrently connecting systems and IoT connections, such as hospitals, airports, and other public transportation places, which necessitate real-time data processing.



For instance, in 2020, Blix company, an Australia-based software technology company providing analytics and data-driven marketing products, launched AI-driven CountSmart Technology for Wi-Fi analytics.Blix’s innovative Wi-Fi analytics technique analyses every packet of smartphone data, regardless of randomization or encryption, allowing it to make use of all available data.



This will increase retail analytics data, which will be used to improve the experience of retail customers.



In August 2020, Cisco Systems Inc., a US-based company that develops, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products acquired ThousandEyes Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will help CISCO Systems improve network and application speed while also providing ThousandEyes with visibility into the internet. ThousandEyes Inc. is a US-based company that offers WiFi and LAN monitoring solutions.



