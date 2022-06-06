Key Growth Opportunities in the Global Adhesives Market to 2026: Hot Melts, Reactive Acrylics and UV Systems Growing in Popularity Due to Safety and Energy Efficiency

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global adhesives market is expected to grow from $69.74 billion in 2021 to $76.77 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1%. The market is expected to grow to $109.28 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.2%.



During the historic period, technological development was a key driver of the global economy. Industries such as the adhesives industry which involve technology benefited from this trend. Technologies such as hot melts, reactive acrylics, and UV systems became popular because of their safety and energy efficiency. Adhesives also replaced mechanical fastening systems due to better performance and overall lower costs. These factors drove the adhesives market during the historic period.



Rising geopolitical tensions had a negative impact on the adhesives market during the historic period. Repercussions of geopolitical tensions included sanctions on Russia, trade protectionism, and heightened military tensions in Middle East. Many countries placed trade restrictions, especially on imports, to boost local production. For instance, Brexit is likely to lead to more trade restrictions between the UK and other countries in Europe. The US is also implementing several trade restrictions, especially with China, to boost its local production.



Many adhesive companies are adopting IoT technologies to connect equipment and smart devices to obtain real-time insights and identify inefficiencies in the manufacturing process. The data obtained is processed, analyzed, and interpreted by plant managers and senior-level management to improve quality and achieve optimum production levels. For example, smart systems give information on the working condition and performance of chemical reactors with embedded software and analytics tools to notify plant operators and managers of possible machine breakdowns. For instance, some of the major companies adopting IoT include BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, and H.B. Fuller.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider adhesives market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

The adhesives market section of the report gives context. It compares the adhesives market with other segments of the chemicals market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, adhesives indicators comparison

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Adhesives Market Characteristics



4. Adhesives Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Adhesives Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Adhesives Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Adhesives Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Adhesives



9. Adhesives Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)



10. Adhesives Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Adhesives Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Adhesives Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Adhesives Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Adhesives Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Adhesives Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Water-Based Adhesives

Solvent-Based Adhesives

Hot-Melt-Based Adhesives

Reactive & Other Adhesives

11.2. Global Adhesives Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Packaging

Construction

Laminates, Woodstock and Furnishing

Automobile

Footwear

11.3. Global Adhesives Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Acrylic

PVA

Polyurethanes

Styrenic Block

Epoxy

EVA

12. Adhesives Market Metrics

12.1. Adhesives Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Adhesives Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global



Company Profiles

Henkel AG

Sika AG

3M

Arkema SA

H.B. Fuller

