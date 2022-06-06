New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Vacuum Valve Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284152/?utm_source=GNW

, Kurt J. Lesker Co., Parker Hannifin Corp., Shanghai Vacuum Valve Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and Flomatic Corporation.



The global vacuum valve market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2021 to $1.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The vacuum valve market is expected to grow to $1.9 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%.



The vacuum valve market consists of sales of vacuum valves by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the valves normally positioned above a nozzle opening on the top of a permanent roof atmospheric storage tank. It is a device that is installed in a vacuum furnace’s feed or vent line and serves to isolate the vacuum chamber or guide gas flow into the vacuum vessel.



The main types of vacuum valves are pressure control valves, isolation valves, transfer valves, air admittance valves, and check valves.Pressure control valves are the valves that allow altering the force on a hydraulic piston rod or the torque on a hydraulic motor shaft by regulating system pressure.



The material used is stainless steel, aluminum, glass, polyvinyl chloride, and others. The different pressure ranges include low-to-medium vacuum (>10-3 torr), high vacuum (<10-3–>10-8 torr), and very high vacuum (<10-8 torr) operating in manual and actuated modes and is used in several sectors such as analytical instruments, chemicals, flat-panel display manufacturing, food & beverages, paper & pulp, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, thin-film coatings, other end users.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the vaccum valve market in 2021. The regions covered in the vacuum valve market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing production of flat-panel displays for consumer electronics is expected to propel the growth of the vacuum valve market going forward.A flat-panel display is a type of video display that has a smaller size, weight, and power consumption than a cathode-ray tube (CRT).



Flat-panel display (FPD) manufacturing necessitates vacuum and emission reduction equipment capable of handling large processing chambers and supplying high gas flow rates with high dependability.Vacuum valves allow a zero-humidity procedure while consuming less energy and weighing less, which is advantageous for flat-panel displays.



For instance, according to Hindustan Times, an India-based daily newspaper, in 2020, globally, the market for flat-panel displays (FPD) was valued at $100 billion in 2020 and expected to grow to over $125 billion by 2024. Therefore, the increasing production of flat-panel displays for consumer electronics is driving the growth of the vacuum valve market.



Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the vacuum valve market.Major companies operating in the vacuum valve market are focused on developing new product innovations to strengthen their position and meet consumer demand.



For instance, in 2020, SMC Corporation, a Japan-based company that specializes in pneumatic control engineering to support industrial automation has developed the XL-high vacuum angle valve, which uses thermal conductivity technology to ensure a consistent temperature throughout the valve body.It also reduces the condensation of gases in the valve to a minimum level.



The high vacuum valve contains no heavy metals such as nickel/chrome.



In November 2021, Atlas Copco, a Sweden-based company that manufactures industrial tools and equipment acquired HHV Pumps Pvt. Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Atlas Copco’s market presence will be strengthened, and local production capabilities will be added. Atlas Copco will also become a component of the Vacuum Technique Business Area’s Industrial Vacuum Division. HHV Pumps is an India-based company that manufactures vacuum pumps.



The countries covered in the vacuum valve market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284152/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________