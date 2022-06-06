Titan Medical Appoints Bill Fahey as Vice President, Manufacturing and Operations

TORONTO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative surgical technologies for single access robotic-assisted surgery (RAS), today announced the appointment of Bill Fahey as Vice President, Manufacturing and Operations. In this new role, Mr. Fahey will be a key member of the senior leadership team and be responsible for both in-house and contract manufacturing relationships. He will also be working closely with Titan’s product development and the quality and regulatory affairs teams as the company completes its Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application and, following IDE approval, proceed to human clinical trials.



“Bill brings the necessary skills, experience and energy to our Chapel Hill operations to get the Enos project across the line,” stated Paul Cataford, Interim President, CEO and Board Chair. “We remain focused on our IDE application and Bill brings a track record of successful operations leadership to ensure we meet our goals on-time and with excellence.”

Mr. Fahey brings more than 20 years of product development, manufacturing and commercialization experience in the medical device industry. Mr. Fahey has been responsible for creating and leading product development engineering teams and processes to meet regulatory requirements, execute on strategy and foster cross-functional efficiency and accountability. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Engineering at Precision Spine/Spinal USA, a spinal implant company where he drove multiple product releases and line extensions that were manufactured in-house. Before joining Precision Spine, Bill spent over five years with Orthofix/Blackstone Medical Inc. as Sr. Director of Engineering. He also held a product development position in Stryker's Spine division. Mr. Fahey holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Villanova University.

"I am excited to join Titan Medical at such a transformational time. My work over the past two decades has prepared me for this position with Titan and I look forward to applying my background and experience as the company prepares for clinical trials and progresses to commercial production," said Mr. Fahey.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. (Nasdaq: TMDI; TSX: TMD), a medical device company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario and with operations in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, is focused on enhancing robotic assisted surgery using innovative technology through a single access point. The Enos™ robotic single access surgical system is being developed with an ergonomic focus to provide a surgical experience that imitates real-life movements that surgeons demand and includes multi-articulating instruments designed to allow surgeons an increased range of motion in a confined space, with dexterity and the ability to exert the forces necessary to complete common surgical tasks. With the Enos system, Titan intends to initially pursue gynecologic surgical indications.

