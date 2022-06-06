FuelCell Energy to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell, June 7, 2022 in Celebration of 22 Years Trading on the Exchange

DANBURY, Conn., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. , (Nasdaq: FCEL) -- a global leader in manufacturing stationary fuel cell energy platforms for decarbonizing power and producing hydrogen to enable a world empowered by clean energy – today announced that Company President and CEO, Jason Few, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market opening bell on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. ET. He will be joined by members of the Company’s leadership team, Board of Directors and FuelCell Energy team members to celebrate the Company’s 22 years of being listed on the exchange.



The opening bell ringing ceremony will be held at Nasdaq’s MarketSite Broadcast Studio, 4 Times Square, 43rd & Broadway, NY, and will be webcast live beginning at 9:15 a.m. ET at https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony . A replay will be available after the ceremony at investor.fce.com/Investors.

“We are honored to be able to celebrate 22 years as a member of the Nasdaq stock market community,” said Jason Few, FuelCell Energy President and CEO. “We are proud to be among the many companies listed who are innovating and delivering shareholder value. We are also thankful for our shareholders who support our purpose of enabling a world empowered by clean energy. FuelCell Energy is enabling a safe, secure and practical journey to carbon zero.”

