ESE Entertainment Inc. Announces the Commencement of OTCQX Trading

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ESE” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQX: ENTEF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of “ENTEF”. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 10,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX is expected to enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. ESE’s common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ESE”.



The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade ENTEF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.

ENTEF also has Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com/stock/ENTEF/quote.

"We are pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, which is the highest market tier of the OTC markets. This shows our focus on continuous corporate improvement and meeting the highest requirements of corporate governance. This will make it easier for our U.S. individuals and entities to invest in ESE Entertainment by reducing the requirement of having a Canadian trading account. We believe this is a key step in our growth plan and increasing visibility of the company," stated Konrad Wasiela, the CEO of ESE.

ESE is a Europe based entertainment and technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company’s organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. | www.esegaming.com

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the expected benefits of trading on the OTCQX; ESE’s common shares continuing to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “ESE”; the OTCQX listing being a key step in the Company’s growth plan and increasing visibility of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

