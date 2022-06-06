Brunswick Exploration Announces Start of Largest Grassroots Lithium Exploration Program in Eastern Canada

English French

MONTREAL, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Exploration Inc. (“BRW” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has started its 2022 lithium exploration campaign in Eastern Canada. Prospecting teams have been deployed in the Abitibi region (Pontiac Project) and on the North Shore Project (near Johan Beetz Bay) in Quebec, the Catamaran Projects in New Brunswick and the SMB Project in Nova Scotia. At this time, planned work will focus on ground prospecting for spodumene-bearing pegmatites, stream geochemistry and trenching of select targets. The Company’s exploration efforts will continue to ramp up over the 2022 season.



The Company’s land package in Quebec and Atlantic Canada currently includes approximately 60 large pegmatite dykes with strike lengths between 900 and 18 000 metres. Furthermore, amongst all four provinces, there are dozens of additional, smaller pegmatites that have been identified. The Company also recently completed staking in the James Bay region of Quebec, details of which will be announced shortly. All pegmatite dykes that were staked are S-type, which can form a sub-class of evolved pegmatites (LCT-type) that are the hosts to economic lithium (spodumene) mineralization.

Mr. Killian Charles, President of BRW, commented: “We are very excited to kick-off an active field season in hard rock lithium exploration. Over the last six months, Brunswick Exploration has identified numerous unexplored areas across all four provinces in Eastern Canada that offer excellent potential for lithium-bearing pegmatites. This is the largest grassroots portfolio in our peer group and this initial program will rapidly sort through dozens of identified pegmatites to prepare for trenching and/or diamond drilling programs later this year.”

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Charles Kodors, Manager Atlantic Canada of Brunswick Exploration. He is a Profession Geologist registered in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Quebec and Newfoundland.

About Brunswick Exploration

The Company is a Montreal-based mineral exploration venture listed on the TSX-V under symbol BRW. The Company is focused on grassroots exploration for metals necessary to decarbonization and energy transition with a particular focus on lithium, tin and copper. The company is focused on rapidly advancing the most extensive grassroot lithium exploration claim package in Eastern Canada.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

