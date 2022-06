Foresight Enterprise VCT plc

LEI: 213800MWJNR3WZZ3ZP42

NAV Announcement

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc announces that the Net Asset Value as at 31 March 2022 was 70.8p per share.

