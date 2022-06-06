World Paints and Coatings Market Forecast Report 2022-2026: Compound Annual Growth of 7.8% Forecast, with Market Set to Reach $311.47 Billion in 2026

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Paints And Coatings Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global paints and coatings market is expected to grow from $211.9 billion in 2021 to $230.22 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The market is expected to grow to $311.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.8%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the paints and coatings market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the paints and coatings market. The regions covered in the paints and coatings report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



There is a rapid growth in the consumption of paints and coatings in many industries. Paints and coatings are widely used in the automotive, construction, and manufacturing industries. For instance, the global buildings construction market is expected to increase from $6.6 trillion in 2019 to $8.4 trillion in 2022. Similarly, the global transportation manufacturing market is expected to increase from $6 trillion in 2019 to $7.8 trillion in 2022.

Decorative paints and coatings are widely used in buildings and construction whereas protective paints and coatings are linked closely to the automotive, major appliance, and industrial equipment industries. Therefore, growth in end-user industries is expected to drive the paints and coatings market during the forecast period.



Biocides are being used in paints to enhance their longevity and to maintain their quality. Biocide additives have been designed to protect paints from getting damaged during storage or to keep fungi and algae from growing on the applied paints. The market for biocides in paints will continue to grow due to the switch from solvent-based to water-based paints as they are not hazardous for human health and the environment, and minimize fungally and algae growth. However, the replacement of traditional biocides based on chlorine and formaldehyde with environmentally friendly biocides adds to the costs of paint production. For instance, some of the major companies using biocide in paint manufacturing include The Dow Chemical Company, Troy Corporation, BASF SE, Thor Group, and AkzoNobel N.V.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider paints and coatings market, and compares it with other markets.

