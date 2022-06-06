New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud Orchestration Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284148/?utm_source=GNW

The global cloud orchestration market is expected to grow from $12.67 billion in 2021 to $15.3 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.7%. The cloud orchestration market is expected to grow to $31.21 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 19.5%.



The cloud orchestration market consists of sales of cloud orchestration solutions and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to the process of automating the tasks required to manage workload operations and connections on private and public clouds.Automated tasks and processes are an into a workflow by cloud orchestration technologies to perform specific business functions.



Policy enforcement is a feature of cloud orchestration tools, which ensures that processes have the necessary permissions to execute or connect to a workload.



The main types of services in cloud orchestration are cloud service automation, training, consulting and integration, support, and maintenance.Cloud service automation refers to processes and tools that help provision and manage cloud computing workloads and services by reducing or eliminating the need for manual labor.



The services are deployed through private, public, and hybrid modes by small and medium enterprises and large enterprises. The various end-users include healthcare and life sciences, transportation and logistics, government and defense, it and telecom, retail, and manufacturing.



North America was the largest region in the cloud orchestration market in 2021. The regions covered in the cloud orchestration market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing dominance of cloud-based applications is expected to propel the growth of the cloud orchestration market over the coming years.Cloud-based applications offer major benefits to the customer such as cost-effectiveness, easy integration, implementation, and lower cost of purchase.



Cloud applications also help enterprises to standardize system configurations and automate IT support processes.Cloud orchestration is used to provision, deploy, or start servers, acquire and assign storage space, manage networking, construct virtual machines, and gain access to certain applications on cloud services.



For instance, according to InfoWorld, a US-based IT media business, the global spending on public cloud services and infrastructure will reach around $500 billion by 2023. Thus, the increasing adoption of cloud-based applications is contributing to the growth of the market.



Automated cloud orchestration and optimization is a key trend gaining popularity in the cloud orchestration market.Cloud automation is the process of usage of automated tools and processes to execute workflows in a cloud environment.



It helps enterprises to reduce the manual work required by IT teams by automating cloud-related tasks, such as application deployment.Cloud orchestration and optimization enable enterprises to effectively manage the complications attached to interconnected services across different applications.



For instance, in December 2019, DXC Technology, a US-based IT services company, announced the availability of a multi-cloud orchestration, automation, and governance solution that will transform managed service delivery across any cloud.DXC Managed Multi-Cloud Services, powered by VMware, shortens time to market, automates managed service and asset delivery, and reduces costs.



The new solution provides software-defined networking and enables DevSecOps across multiple clouds, all with built-in security and governance via blueprinting, deployment pipelines, and policies.



In January 2022, Google LLC, a US-based technology company acquired Siemplify for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Google aimed to integrate security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) capabilities into its own Google Chronicle security solution.



Siemplify is a US-based security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) provider.



The countries covered in the cloud orchestration market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





