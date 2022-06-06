Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market Analysis/Research Report 2022

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market by Product, Application, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The benzodiazepine are still widely recognizable under brand names such as Valium or Xanax. They come in the form of tablet and capsule forms and some are available for intravenous forms to be used in hospital settings.
Market players are engaged in facility expansion, in order to expand its manufacturing facility and product portfolio. This is expected to drive growth of the global benzodiazepine drugs market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2018, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. acquired Bio-Pharm, Inc., a U.S.-based generic pharmaceuticals and over-the-counter (OTC) Company which also included a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) registered 75,000 sqft manufacturing facility in the U.S.
Key players are engaged in receiving approval for their products from the regulatory authorities. This is expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an American biopharmaceutical company announced that a generic version of Onfi (clobazam) tablets, 10 mg and 20 mg for oral use, CIV, and Onfi (clobazam) oral suspension, 2.5 mg/mL, CIV, has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drugs Administration.
Company Profiles
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Recent Highlights
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Pfizer Inc.
- Viatris Inc. (Mylan N.V.)
- Labiana Pharmaceuticals
- Bausch Health Companies, Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
- Aurobindo Pharma
- Par Pharmaceutical
- Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
2. Market Overview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Product
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Route of Administration
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Impact Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario
- PEST Analysis
- Recent Product Launch/Approval
- Epidemiology
- Mergers and Acquisitions
4. COVID - 19 Impact Analysis
- Impact on Supply Chain
- Impact on Research and Development
- Government Initiatives
5. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Product, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Long Acting Benzodiazepines
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Chlordiazepoxide
- Diazepam
- Lorazepam
- Alprazolam
- Clonazepam
- Others
- Short Acting Benzodiazepines
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Temazepam
- Midazolam
- Triazolam
- Others
6. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Anxiety Disorders
- Introduction
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Nervousness
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Sedation
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Seizures
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Alcohol Withdrawal
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
7. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Route of Administration, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Oral
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Injectables
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
8. Global Benzodiazepine Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017 - 2030 (US$ Million)
- Introduction
- Market Share Analysis, 2022 and 2030 (%)
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2018 - 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Retail Pharmacies
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
- Online Pharmacies
- Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2017 - 2030, (US$ Million)
