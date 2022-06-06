New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Wavelength Services Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284146/?utm_source=GNW

, Jaguar Network SAS, CarrierBid Communications, Windstream Intellectual Property Services LLC, ADTRAN Inc., Comcast Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Charter Communications Inc., and Lumen Technologies Inc.



The global optical wavelength services market is expected to grow from $4.43 billion in 2021 to $4.94 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The optical wavelength services market is expected to grow to $7.09 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The optical wavelength services market consists of sales of optical wavelength services by entities (organizations, sole traders, partnerships) that enable high bandwidth network connections.The optical wavelength services provide bandwidth network connections with data service and high-speed internet over fiber-optic lines in which multiple channels are transmitted in a single fiber strand.



These services allow them to meet fiber needs without the added expense of lighting, financial risk, and maintaining their network.



The main types of bandwidths in optical wavelength services are less than 10 Gbps, 40 Gbps, 100 Gbps, and more than 100 Gbps.The 10 Gbps refers to the gigabit per second speed of the Ethernet.



This refers to the speed of uploading and downloading documents. 10 gigabit is a technology that offers a speed of up to 10 billion bits per second. The different fiber channel interfaces include OTN, sonnet, and Ethernet which offer various applications such as short-haul, metro, and long haul. These services are used by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large enterprises, and government enterprises.



North America was the largest region in the optical wavelength services market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the optical wavelength services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing number of internet users is propelling the growth of the optical wavelength services market.The Internet is a network that helps in sharing information, communicating, and connecting computers.



The increasing number of internet users rapidly increased data traffic consequently creating increased bandwidth requirements offered by optical wavelength service providers. For instance, according to DataReportal, internet users are growing at a rate of 4% annually and reached 4.95 billion people globally in January 2022. Hence, the growing number of internet users is expected to propel the growth of the optical wavelength services market going forward.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the optic wavelength services market.Major players operating in the market are partnering and collaborating to develop a strong product portfolio and offer innovative products.



For instance, in January 2022, Nokia, a Finland-based company that operates in wavelength services, and Tech Mahindra, an India-based information technology company partnered for 5G-based enterprise solutions.Under this partnership, Tech Mahindra will leverage Nokia’s wireless digital automation cloud and facilitate it in automating 5G wireless network management.



Also, in April 2020, T-Mobile US Inc., a US-based wireless network operator company merged with Sprint Corporation to create the New T-Mobile and deliver a 5G network. The combined companies will operate as New T-Mobile and will build the world’s best broad 5G network. Sprint Corporation is a US-based telecommunications company that offers wavelength services.



In October 2021, Cox Communications Inc., a US-based cable television company acquired the commercial services segment of Segra Corporation for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Cox Communications will extend its global reach and network capacity, allowing it to provide additional services to both companies’ consumers and fulfill the considerable demand for solutions. Segra is a US-based company that provides fiber optic wavelength services.



The countries covered in the optical wavelength services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284146/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________