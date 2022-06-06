Digital Diabetes Management Market Worth USD 86.6 Billion by 2030 at 20.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Diabetes Management Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Digital Diabetes Management Market Information by Type, Product & Services, End User - Forecast till 2030”, the market is accounted for USD 86.6 Billion in 2030 and expected to register a 20.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Market Scope:

Digital diabetes management refers to the utilization of electronic medical solutions for remote monitoring, analysis, and management of diabetic patients. Diabetes is a metabolic condition characterized by high blood glucose levels. Digital diabetes management employs software-based applications, platforms, and devices, such as smart glucose meters, insulin pens, sensors, closed-loop systems, and insulin patches. Digital diabetes care enables diabetic patients to personalize and monitor their condition by employing modern digital paradigms via smart glucose meters and blood glucose tracking apps.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size USD 86.6 Billion CAGR 20.8 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Product & Services, End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Adopting new technology and the best treatment option from a developed country The growing prevalence of diabetes

Digital Diabetes Management Market Competitive Dynamics:

The major players in the market are expected to focus on expanding their market reach post-pandemic, by adopting several business strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and others. Some of the key players in the global digital diabetes management market are

Abbott Laboratories

Agamatrix Inc

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings Ag

Braun Melsungen AG

Dariohealth Corporation

Dexcom Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche

Glooko Inc

Insulet Corporation

Lifescan Inc

Medtronic PLC

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Tidepool

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

The growth of the market is anticipated to be driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of diabetes, the rising need for self-care, technological developments, the rising elderly population, and government initiatives. In addition, increased R&D expenditures and aggressive methods followed by market leaders, such as the introduction of new products, are adding to the expansion of the market.

Increasing awareness of diabetes management and home care would add to the high cost of diagnosis, hence promoting market expansion. Patients with diabetes rely heavily on continuous monitoring technologies and must seek treatment promptly in the event of fluctuations to avoid severe complications.

Thus, the technological shift in disease management that permits the management of diabetes with digital devices permits the tracking, monitoring, and sharing of lifestyle data with concerned healthcare experts permits tracking, monitoring, and sharing. Increasing use of innovative technologies for chronic disease management will hence drive the worldwide digital diabetes management market.

The advent of big data analytics and artificial intelligence is radically altering the digital diabetes management landscape. The industry is expected to experience exponential growth as new digital diabetes management technologies enable better diabetic control. Bigdata analytics will provide healthcare professionals and patients with access to real-time structured and unstructured data in massive quantities.

Market Limitations:

However, the high cost of homecare devices and lack of awareness may impede the growth of the market for digital diabetes management throughout the assessment period.

COVID-19 Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the worldwide health system. Patients with diabetes are projected to have a substantial problem with conventional face-to-face counseling during the pandemic, which may increase their risk of COVID-19 infection.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a beneficial impact on the expansion of the digital diabetes management market, since demand for home care solutions has increased. As a result of the advent of COVID-19, a number of nations have expeditiously arranged digital services to provide patients with diabetes with perfect care. The COVID-19 has increased the urgency of evaluating the viability of diverse digital devices in hospitals. During the pandemic, the digital diabetes management business has faced increased product demand due to increasing product usage.

Digital Diabetes Management Market Segmentation:

The digital diabetes management market has been segmented on the basis of type, product and services, end user, and region.

By type

Due to regulatory approval of CGM systems and technical advancements such as smart insulin patches, the wearable devices segment is anticipated to hold the biggest market share of the digital diabetes management market by type over the forecast period.

By end-use

During the projection period, the homecare segment has the greatest market share by end user in the worldwide digital diabetes management market.

Digital Diabetes Management Market Regional Analysis:

Since technologically advanced solutions like closed-loop control systems, increasing adoption of diabetes management remote online coaching services, and connected diabetes management apps are widely accepted in the Americas, the region is likely to dominate the global digital diabetes management market. Other factors that are promoting the growth of the digital diabetes management market include advantageous reimbursement policies, more awareness, and government initiatives to encourage digital health. Nutrino, for example, was acquired by Medtronic plc in November 2018 to expand Medtronic's digital diabetes care portfolio.

The digital diabetes management market in Europe is predicted to be the second largest in the world. The government's support for R&D and the availability of research money are two of the primary reasons for this region's market expansion.

It is projected that the digital diabetes management market in Asia-Pacific will develop the fastest due to the increasing number of diabetic patients, increased healthcare investments and market expansions by industry players. In addition, the large patient populations in nations like India and China make this region the fastest-growing one. These countries' leaders are also willing to accept the best treatment options from industrialized countries in the form of modern technology. Diabetes will be the seventh largest cause of death by 2030, according to a study published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in September 2016.

The Middle East and Africa's digital diabetes management industry is predicted to account for only a minor percentage in the overall worldwide market.

