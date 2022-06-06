Piezo Motion Launches High-Precision, Standing Wave-Type Line of Motors Ahead of the Energy, Drone & Robotics Summit

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Piezo Motion , a Brain Scientific ( OTCQB:BRSF ) company, today announces the release of rotary motors for devices or applications requiring rapid response times, high-torque, micro-radian resolution and almost zero backlash. Piezo Motion has also released a whitepaper detailing these motors and will unveil its new products at the Sixth Annual Energy, Drone & Robotics Summit in Houston on June 20-22.

“Our Imperial Series rotary motors offer incredible resolution, with more than one million steps per rotation,” said Hassan Kotob, chairman and CEO of Piezo Motion. “This extremely high-performing specification is far superior to traditional DC motors and is ideal for applications that require silent operation and smooth rotation.”

In a statement, Benson Engineering said they are, “Looking forward to engaging drone manufacturers and discussing camera gimbal, grab and hold applications using Piezo Motion motors. These lightweight, non-electromagnetic emissions, power-off for hold-position products will be of great value to drone manufacturers."

Piezo Motion’s new rotary motors are built with technology that provides a stable, accurate motor designed specifically for ultra-smooth, rapid motion required by cutting-edge original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

Piezo Motion motors are used globally for a variety of applications. These include laboratory instruments, biomedicine, optics, semiconductors, nanotechnology industries, and industrial electronic and automotive systems, along with an expanding portfolio of products that combine performance with dramatically lower cost over conventional piezo solutions.

“Piezo Motion will be showcasing its new technology at Booth #613,” said Kotob, adding, “the sales and engineering teams have already scheduled multiple meetings with manufacturers during the summit and are looking forward to sharing the unique advantages of our technology.”

A new whitepaper is available on the company’s website detailing the Imperial Series rotary motor specifications.

The full whitepaper can be obtained here: Piezo Motion Whitepaper .

About Piezo Motion

Piezo Motion ( piezomotion.com ), a Brain Scientific company, is a leader in precision motor technology with multimillion-dollar investments in research and development of affordable piezoelectric motors to meet, and exceed, the needs of today's global markets. The company is committed to the development of innovative technology and motion products that enhance functionality in a multitude of applications. The company works with startups, OEMs, research institutions and industrial companies from around the world, empowering the visionaries behind their products.

About Brain Scientific

Brain Scientific ( brainscientific.com ) is a medical technology company with multiple patents and FDA-cleared products. Brain Scientific is committed to developing next-gen solutions that advance the future of neurodiagnostic and OEM medical devices. Brain Scientific has two product lines covering neurology and precision motion. The NeuroCap and NeuroEEG are smart neurological diagnostic devices that simplify administration, shorten scan time, and cut costs. The Piezo Motion product line consists of ultra-efficient compact precision motors that will drive the next generation of medical devices. To learn more about Brain Scientific's corporate strategy, products, or investor relations, please visit brainscientific.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans and objectives of management for future operations, including plans or objectives relating to the design, development and commercialization of EEG products and services and piezo motor technology; (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items; (iii) the company's future financial performance; (iv) the successful integration of Piezo Motion with and into Brain Scientific; and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, over many of which the company has no control. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the company's inability to obtain additional financing; the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity; the company's inability to expand its business; significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry; lack of product diversification; volatility in the price of the company's raw materials; and the failure to implement the company's business plans or strategies. Some of these and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the company's filings with the SEC. The company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS

INVESTORS

ir@brainscientific.com

MEDIA

pr@brainscientific.com

Corporate Communications