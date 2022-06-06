SIOS Will Present at SUSECON Digital and AWS Summit EMEA Virtual Event on High Availability for SAP in the Cloud

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp ., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced it will be presenting at SUSECON Digital and the AWS Summit EMEA Virtual Event in June. Conference session highlights include:



SUSECON Digital

Where: Virtual; Register here

When: Wednesday, June 8 from 2:30 – 3:30 pm BST

What: Brett Barwick, Principal Software Engineer at SIOS will lead a session titled: Simple AND Reliable High Availability for SAP in the cloud. Choosing an HA/DR solution for SAP S/4HANA environments in the cloud can be challenging. This session will discuss options for providing reliable, cost-efficient protection for SAP applications and HANA databases without sacrificing application best practices or performance. Attendees will learn about HA/DR for common SAP use-cases and lessons learned in successful real-world implementations to leverage in their own environments.

AWS Summit EMEA Virtual Event

Where: Virtual; Register here

When: Wednesday, June 29 from 10:55 - 11:40 am BST

What: Brett Barwick, Principal Software Engineer at SIOS will lead a session titled: SAP HANA: Architecting for Availability and Reliability on AWS. Implementing an HA/DR solution for SAP S/4HANA environments in AWS can seem like a daunting endeavor - especially when up against a deadline. Attendees will learn about high availability and SAP best practices, customer success stories to apply in their own environments and how to architect their SAP environment on AWS for availability and reliability.

SIOS makes software solutions that provide high availability and disaster protection (HA/DR) for mission-critical applications, databases, and ERPs, such as SQL Server, SAP, and Oracle. SIOS simplifies IT resilience with products that are uniquely designed to provide complete configuration flexibility, reduces IT complexity and enable cost-saving protection.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

SIOS, SIOS Technology, SIOS DataKeeper, SIOS LifeKeeper, Clusters Your Way, and associated logos are registered trademarks or trademarks of SIOS Technology Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

