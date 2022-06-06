Save a Warrior to open new PTSD-focused facility through grant from DAV Charitable Service Trust

ERLANGER, KY, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Save a Warrior, a nonprofit committed to ending the veteran suicide epidemic, is set to open its new National Center of Excellence for Complex Post Traumatic Stress, sponsored by DAV at Save A Warrior’s facility in Hillsboro, Ohio. The center is made possible by a $1 million construction and development grant from the DAV Charitable Service Trust. The grand opening of the new facility, which will provide a healing outlet for ill and injured veterans combatting suicide and mental health issues, is June 11.

“Save A Warrior is both honored and grateful to partner with an organization that embodies excellence and service to others—DAV and its Charitable Service Trust,” said Save A Warrior Founder Jake Clark. “Save A Warrior is widely known as the thought leader and disruptor in the fight against veteran suicide. This alignment of two tip-of-the-spear organizations will serve generations of veterans to come. The National Center of Excellence for Complex Post Traumatic Stress will serve as a think tank for establishing best practices in the fight against the suicide pandemic.”

Since 2012, Save A Warrior has utilized its Integrated Intensive Retreat program to provide counseling services to veterans for issues including mental health and wellness, suicide prevention and post-traumatic stress.

“We could not be more impressed with the work Save A Warrior has done to address veteran suicide and mental health,” said Charitable Service Trust President Richard Marbes. “We are honored to aid in their mission and look forward to working collaboratively to improve the lives of the men and women who served.”

The Trust supports physical and psychological rehabilitation programs that provide direct services to wounded, ill or injured veterans. Programs supported by the Trust include providing food, shelter and other necessary items to homeless or at-risk veterans; accessibility or mobility items for veterans with vision or hearing impairments; therapeutic activities; and other forms of services for veterans, caregivers and their families.

###

About DAV

DAV and its Charitable Service Trust are dedicated to a single purpose: keeping our promise to America’s veterans. To carry out this responsibility, the Trust supports physical and psychological rehabilitation programs, enhances research and mobility for veterans with amputations and spinal cord injuries, benefits aging veterans, aids and shelters homeless veterans, and addresses the needs of veterans returning from recent combat service. DAV also ensures veterans and their families can access the full range of benefits available to them, fighting for the interests of America’s injured heroes on Capitol Hill, providing employment resources to veterans and their families, and educating the public about the great sacrifices and needs of veterans transitioning back to civilian life. DAV, a nonprofit organization with more than 1 million members, was founded in 1920 and chartered by the U.S. Congress in 1932. Learn more at DAV.org.

About Save A Warrior:

Founded in 2012, Save A Warrior™ (SAW™) is the original, Warrior-led solution committed to ending the staggering suicide rate plaguing our Veterans, active-duty military and first responders. Having shown nearly 1,200 Warriors The Hero’s Journey home, SAW offers an alternative, holistic service that equips our heroes with a community of support and effective techniques to overcome the symptoms associated with post-traumatic stress and suicidal ideations. The organization conceives, originates and produces Integrated Intensive Retreat (IIR) program experiences to transform the way our heroes live their lives. Novel. Disruptive. Essential.