Xalud Therapeutics CEO to Participate in Two Gene Therapy Focused Panels at BIO International Convention 2022

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xalud Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel non-viral gene therapies to treat pathologic inflammation, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Diem Nguyen, Ph.D., MBA, will participate in two panels at the BIO International Convention. The conference will be held in person June 13-16 at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California.



On June 14, Dr. Nguyen will participate in a panel titled ‘Which Shots, What Goal, and Who Should Shoot? Developing a Sustainable Portfolio for Gene Therapy and Genome Editing Platforms.’ Dr. Nguyen will provide valuable insight about indication prioritization and discuss Xalud’s extensive experience developing a DNA-delivered therapy platform and lead candidate XT-150. With the XT-150 program, the company is harnessing the power of interleukin-10 (IL-10), a potent cytokine that acts as a master regulator for multiple inflammatory pathways, to address the root cause of inflammation across a broad number of indications and subsequently restore homeostasis.

On June 15, Xalud’s novel plasmid DNA vector will be spotlighted as Dr. Nguyen and other industry experts discuss gene therapy accessibility concerns ranging from drug development efficacy to manufacturing bottlenecks and safe therapeutic vectors. Other topics covered during this panel, titled ‘A New Era in Gene Therapy,’ will include safety, efficacy, and how to improve manufacturing to broaden the application of gene therapy to challenging diseases.

“In the last decade, we have seen incredible advancements in nucleic acid-encoded therapeutics, which has sparked intense interest in other gene therapy modalities,” said Dr. Nguyen.​ “With these monumental strides and the advantages over RNA and viral approaches, a new era of non-viral DNA-delivered gene therapy is emerging. Xalud’s goal is to help alleviate the high disease burden of chronic and neuro-inflammation and expand the potential of gene therapy to tens of millions of patients.​”

Both Dr. Nguyen and Xalud’s Chief Financial Officer, Chuck Triano, will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Presentation Details:

Title: Which Shots, What Goal, and Who Should Shoot? Developing a Sustainable Portfolio for Gene Therapy and Genome Editing Platforms

Date/Time: June 14, 2022, at 11 AM PDT

Location: Upper Level, Session Room 6F

Moderator: Sarah Jims, Principal at Triangle Insights Group, LLC

Title: A New Era in Gene Therapy

Date/Time: June 15, 2022, at 11 AM PDT

Location: Upper Level, Session Room 2

Moderator: Julianna LeMieux, Ph.D. Senior Science Writer at Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News

About Xalud Therapeutics

Xalud Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing a DNA-delivered gene therapy platform to treat pathologic inflammation through immune modulation. The company’s lead product candidate, XT-150, harnesses the power of interleukin-10 (IL-10), a potent cytokine that acts as a master regulator for multiple inflammatory pathways, to address the root cause of inflammation and restore homeostasis in the immune system. XT-150 is a locally injectable plasmid DNA gene therapy expressing IL-10v, a proprietary modified version of IL-10, that addresses pathologic inflammation and pain.

Media Contact

Kara Stephens-Weaver

LifeSci Communications

Kstephens-weaver@lifescicomms.com

407-765-1185