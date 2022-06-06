AltruBio to Present at the 2022 BIO International Convention

SAN FRANCISCO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AltruBio Inc. (“AltruBio” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs, today announced that president and chief executive officer Judy Chou, Ph.D., will present an in-person corporate overview at the 2022 BIO International Convention taking place June 13-16, 2022 in San Diego, Calif.



The company presentation will provide a corporate overview discussing recent company developments and ongoing pipeline progress, including clinical trial updates and anticipated milestones.

Details about the presentation are as follows:



Presenter: Judy Chou, Ph.D., President and CEO

Date: Tuesday, June 14, 2022

Time: 11:15 a.m. PT - 11:30 a.m. PT

Location: Company Presentation Theater 2

Registration: Here

ABOUT ALTRUBIO INC.

AltruBio is a privately held biotechnology company headquartered in San Francisco that is focused on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of immunological diseases with high unmet medical needs. The company has leveraged its deep understanding of the role PSGL-1 plays as an immune checkpoint regulator protein to develop a platform for T-cell mediated immunological diseases. Its first-generation molecule, neihulizumab (ALTB-168), an immune checkpoint agonist antibody targeting PSGL-1/CD162 has achieved proof of mechanism in four autoimmune and inflammatory diseases including ulcerative colitis, steroid refractory acute graft-versus-host disease (SR-aGVHD), psoriatic arthritis, and psoriasis. The next-generation PSGL-1 agonist ALTB-268 is a tetravalent version of ALTB-168 and has demonstrated high potency via the same proven mechanism, which makes it suitable for subcutaneous administration in the proven indications and is advancing toward IND for multiple autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

ABOUT BIO

BIO is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers, and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial, and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Good Day BIO is the only daily newsletter at the intersection of biotech, politics, and policy. Subscribe here.

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expects, believes, intends, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Specifically, there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, such as the Company's ability to raise additional capital, and risks related to the Company's ability to initiate, and enroll patients in, planned clinical trials. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts

AltruBio Inc:

+1-415-655-6603

+886-2-2627-2707

info@altrubio.com

Media Contact:

Darren Opland, PhD

LifeSci Communications

+1-646-627-8387

darren@lifescicomms.com

