Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Supports International NASH Day on June 9

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), today announced its support for the fifth International NASH Day, taking place on June 9, 2022.



Led by the Global Liver Institute (GLI) in partnership with patient groups and non-profit organizations across the globe, International NASH Day is a public education campaign launched in June 2018 to raise visibility and urgency around fatty liver disease and its more advanced form, NASH. The day includes community events and health screenings, educational briefings, media outreach, and social media campaigns globally.

Paul Friedman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Madrigal, stated, “In recognition of International NASH Day, the Madrigal team would like to thank the patient advocates, researchers, clinicians, and other key healthcare stakeholders who are working to improve NASH education and patient care. We are proud to support this important initiative.”

Becky Taub, M.D., Chief Medical Officer and President of Research & Development at Madrigal added, “NASH is rapidly becoming the leading cause of liver transplantation in the United States and its prevalence is increasing in many countries across the globe. However, despite its growing impact on patients and health systems, the disease remains poorly understood. International NASH Day provides an opportunity to address this gap in public awareness while also recognizing the achievements of the NASH patient community."

International NASH Day will include a series of online panels with physicians, advocates, and other experts to share the latest insights on how to prevent, diagnose, and manage fatty liver disease. Each of the panels will be broadcast in five languages–English, Spanish, French, Mandarin and Hindi–for a broad worldwide audience. Panel topics will include:

Pediatric NASH in Black Children

Leading Models for Care in NASH

NASH Patients in Their Own Voices

NASH Diagnostics & Beyond

Donna R. Cryer, JD, President and CEO of GLI, stated, “Each year, International NASH Day furthers the global movement to prevent, identify, and treat NASH. NASH creates a heavy burden throughout the world that needs critical attention, but each community has unique, immediately available resources that its members can use to Stop NASH Now. We are thrilled to partner with individuals and organizations from around the globe to raise awareness of this urgent need and begin to address it together.”

Madrigal’s Commitment to NASH Education and Patient Support

In 2022, Madrigal established new community partnerships and digital resources to improve NASH education among patients and healthcare providers.

Madrigal is a lead sponsor of the fifth International NASH Day .

. Madrigal has provided unrestricted grants to support: The Fatty Liver Foundation’s Wellness League , the first community-driven health and wellness platform for people at-risk of or living with NAFLD/NASH. NASH kNOWledge’s community engagement initiatives and NASH patient support group. The Liver Action Network , an initiative established by GLI to connect liver patients, caregivers, and providers with policymakers on urgent policy changes to improve the liver patient experience. The organizational members include: GLI, Fatty Liver Alliance, NASH kNOWledge, Texas Liver Foundation, Northeast Ohio Liver Alliance, Mid South Liver Alliance, Fatty Liver Foundation, Community Liver Alliance, Liver Health Foundation, Liver Coalition of San Diego, HepCURE, and Empire Liver Foundation.

Madrigal is launching “NASH Explored,” a new disease education campaign for U.S. healthcare providers. NASH Explored will provide up to date information on NASH epidemiology, morbidity and mortality risks, natural history, and pathophysiology, as well as how non-invasive tests can help identify and monitor patients with NASH and significant fibrosis.

Madrigal has provided unrestricted grant support for several Independent Medical Education initiatives, including funding for a three-part NASH education program produced by Medscape.



About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. Resmetirom is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO- NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits in patients with NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com .

