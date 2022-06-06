Data443 Appoints IP Leader and Chief Legal Officer Ms. Pamela Maher

Recognized Expert on IP Law – Fresh off Recent Large IPO for Medical Software Device and Services provider in Silicon Valley



RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (“Data443” or the “Company”) (OTC: ATDS), a leading data security and privacy software company for ALL THINGS DATA SECURITY™, today announced the appointment of Ms. Pamela Maher to the position of Chief Legal Officer for the Company.

Ms. Maher joins Data443 at a critical time as she brings a diverse knowledge and capabilities set that are bring immediate value to the company as it readies to begin its planned operations on a major national stock exchange.

“I was excited by the versatility of Data443’s operations. Its wide product and capabilities set, the business plan to grow by acquisition and build key point functionality where it is needed is just what customers need today. The forthcoming major market uplist and the importance to the company also drove my decision making. Most important, however, is the team overall – everyone is focused on the same mission – protecting all types of data – anywhere and on any device. These are some of the most important business issues of the future,” stated Ms. Maher.

Jason Remillard, CEO and Founder of Data443 added, “Ms. Maher’s skillset and abilities are a perfect fit for us as we ramp with new customers, acquisitions, and market opportunities. In-house counsel is a major differentiator, reflecting our growth and maturity. This appointment will enable us to execute our planned transactions faster, keeping in line with our changing business needs. Her history with intellectual property development and protection will add immediate value as we continue developing those portfolios and inheriting them as part of our acquisition strategy.

We look forward to her contributions to our growing team!”

Pamela Maher is Chief Legal Officer of Data443 and oversees the Company’s legal, corporate governance, compliance, and strategic intellectual property functions. Ms. Maher joined Data443 in 2022. Previously, she led the legal function for a private medical device company and enjoyed a successful career as a law firm partner. She brings to our team her in-depth knowledge of the legal landscape in which the Company operates, her cooperative team spirit and eagerness to always be learning, and her passion for motivating people to excel in a high-growth environment. She is a member of the California bar and holds a law degree from Loyola Law School. Her undergraduate degree is in biomedical engineering from Boston University.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc.

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTC: ATDS) is an industry leader in All Things Data Security®, providing software and services to enable secure data across local devices, networks, cloud, and databases, at rest and in flight. With over 10,000 customers in over 100 countries, Data443 provides a modern approach to data governance and security by identifying and protecting all sensitive data regardless of location, platform, or format. Our industry-leading framework helps customers prioritize risk, identify security gaps, and implement overall data protection and privacy management strategies.

For more information, please visit https://www.data443.com

To learn more about Data443, please watch our video introduction on our YouTube channel: https://youtu.be/1Fp93jOxFSg

