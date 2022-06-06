Axtria® CEO Jaswinder Chadha Recognized as PM360 2022 ELITE Award Recipient

Berkeley Heights, NJ, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axtria has announced that CEO and President Jaswinder “Jassi” Chadha is a recipient of the 2022 PM360 ELITE 100 Award.

PM360 recognized Chadha for his work as an entrepreneur and visionary risk-taker in building Axtria as a company that has filled voids and answered the unmet needs of the life sciences industry. As a PM360 ELITE award honoree, Chadha has become one of the top 100 most influential people in the healthcare and life sciences industries. Chadha was selected for the award among 500+ total nomination submissions across all categories.

“Our industry accomplished great things during the pandemic to ensure people could be protected against COVID, treated for it, and still access all of the other medications they need, but this disruption to our world also revealed ways in which our industry could be even better,” says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. “Many of this year’s winners sprang into action to improve areas the pandemic exposed as needing changes, including addressing health equity, social determinants of health, clinical research, patient access and affordability, and much more. That’s what makes them the most influential people our industry has to offer—their ability to push the industry forward to make healthcare better for all.”

The PM360 ELITE Awards, inaugurated in 2015, recognize individuals in 20 categories in the life sciences industry who exemplify the following traits: Exceptional Leaders, Innovators, Transformers, and Entrepreneurs (ELITE). This year, more than 500 submissions were received, and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments, testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues, and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts.

“I am honored by this distinction presented to me by PM360,” said Chadha. “I have dedicated my life and work to finding new ways to leverage technology to optimize health outcomes for patient populations and empower those life sciences industry stakeholders responsible for delivering the critical treatments that make that happen. At Axtria, we continue to work on advancing the development of new digital innovations and technology platforms like the cloud, data analytics, and AI/ML that can propel healthcare forward,” Chadha added.

The winners were profiled in PM360’s May 2022 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2022-pm360-elite-100.

