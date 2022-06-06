Operational Security Solutions (OSS) Announces New Financial Institution Partner; Launches New ATM Capabilities Nationwide

Premier Risk Management Company Offers ATM-Carrying Businesses Unique Cash Fulfillment Model





Fresno, CA, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced today that the Company has partnered with a nationwide credit union to support ATM-carrying businesses with fund fulfillment. OSS’ latest service offering is indifferent to the business’ existing banking relationships.

“This game-changing partnership allows us to expand our services to a greater pool of businesses that rely on ATM services,” said Scott Solomon, CEO of OSS. “We are proud to announce this latest development that allows us to support ATM placement without having a banking depository relationship with that business. While we continue to service high risk industries, including marijuana-related businesses, this latest advancement allows us to continue expanding our breadth of services to traditional, ATM-carrying business as well.”

Notably, the demand for ATM fulfillment services continues to grow, with OSS adding three to four new locations to its roster roughly every 30 days.

OSS offers industry-leading security offerings, high-risk industry financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses that struggle to get banking services with financial institutions that have specific programs designed for the industry or organizations that are unable to be serviced by certain banks. Notably, OSS boasts a no-loss record to-date. To learn more about OSS visit www.opsecsolutions.us .

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) is the leading provider of risk management and compliance services to support the security and banking needs of highly regulated markets. OSS supports two dozen financial institutions and more than 100 high-risk businesses through bicoastal operations based in California and Philadelphia. Service offerings include secure cash management and logistics, Cash-In-Transit services, security consulting, and compliance services. OSS breaks down the real risks for industries that have limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and federal government experience. By the end of 2021, OSS had moved over 2.4 billion into the federal reserve system with a zero loss record.