Agrotools Finalizes $21 Million Funding Round with a Focus on Expansion and Acquisitions

São Paulo, Brazil, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agrotools, a leading technology and intelligence company for agribusiness, today announced it has raised $21 million USD (BRL 100 million) in its investment program, initiated in 2020, focused on the company’s expansion. With this investment, Agrotools has added shareholders Horácio Lafer Piva (Klabin), Pedro Paulo Campos (JP Morgan, Pátria and Arsenal), Fátima Marques (Hay Group/Korn Ferry), Paulo Hegler (Toledo), Olivier Murguet (Nissan-Renault), KPTL and FIP Inovabra and Ronaldo Galvani Junior. Agrotools’ founding partners maintain their majority, holding approximately 80% of the company's shares.

The funding will be utilized to expand business throughout the United States, Latin America and other regions, strengthen governance, harden the company’s cybersecurity stance, while further investing in the technology used in its products including artificial intelligence, blockchain, gamification, technology democratization and satellite data sources. Agrotools advanced the ESG (environmental, social and governance factors) and tech market within agribusiness and created an advanced platform with proprietary technology, used by today’s biggest players in global agribusiness.

“Our focus is to expand our customer portfolio in the US, Brazil and abroad, providing even higher quality stand-out services. In order to accomplish this, we are investing heavily in people, cutting-edge technology and in strategic partnerships that can generate acquisitions that will bring value to our operation and continue to accelerate our growth," said Sergio Rocha, CEO and founder of Agrotools. “The strength of the Agrotools brand has attracted many players of interest, allowing us to pick our investors. In just over a year, our fundraising program has generated a return of over 100% on the capital initially contributed and has encouraged current shareholders to double their stakes attracting important, new investors.”

Strategic Partners

For Agrotools, maintaining the company founders as majority stakeholders guarantees freedom to access risk-free growth capital and operate autonomously, regardless of what happens in the market. The company notes that it is still open to other investors as it has been through audits in recent years, with Ernst & Young, Grant Thornton and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). Additionally, Agrotools has engaged in new initiatives with strategic partners including Boa Vista, Neoway, B3, Microsoft and others. “We have entered a new era. Where the companies that grow sustainably, with profit and independence, will be the best assets to invest in and be a part of. Becoming one of those overvalued companies that burn millions of dollars just to capture more market share at any cost was never in our business model and never will be,” said Rocha.

AT Lab

Agrotools is the creator of the AT Lab supporting the digital transformation of the AgTech sector to the mutual benefit of both suppliers and customers. AT Lab is an integrated solution that helps corporations better understand producers through technology. AT Lab democratizes technology that corporations already use for all links in the ag-chain, with a commitment to boosting the reconstruction of the post-pandemic agri-food system, guarantee production and help solve the challenges that are increasingly impacting food production.

Solid Business

Agrotools tripled in size during the pandemic. Now, with this new investment, Agrotools aims to form more strategic partnerships with investors who share the same drive for a fairer, greener and more sustainable world. “We are on the right path, building a robust business and fulfilling a purpose that impacts the entire world, while transforming the AgTech sector. That's why we are the B-side of agro, the first global AgTech B Corp,” Rocha added.

# # #

About Agrotools

Agrotools is the largest digital platform for corporate agribusiness in the world. By offering a multitude of remote analyses, the platform allows the management of risks and opportunities in any operation with rural territories, from the granting of financial resources and rural insurance to the purchase of raw materials, as well as the sale of inputs, capital markets and retail. The AgTech has been operating in an agile and precise manner for almost 15 years with solutions for different links in the sector's chain: from cooperatives, traders, and reinsurers to food retail. Through its advanced technology platform, which analyzes more than 1300 layers of data from multiple sources, the company aims to democratize access to information in the sector, being a pillar of competitive differentiation and ESG compliance in the market. By providing powerful business and management insights, the platform allows corporate market agents to understand everything that happens with suppliers and customers spread across the rural territory and, thus, make the best decisions on a daily basis. Today, Agrotools analyzes more than 4.5 million rural territories and monitors BRL 15 billion in commodities through its platform. In addition, there are more than BRL 50 billion in rural finance portfolios supported by at least one of the company's solutions and around BRL 100 billion in monitored agribusiness operations.