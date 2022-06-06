Asurint Partners with AkkenCloud to provide an integrated Background Screening Solution

Cleveland, OH, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint has announced its latest technology partnership for the staffing industry. The company’s pre-employment background screening services will be seamlessly incorporated into AkkenCloud’s Staffing Software, onboarding and management tool.

AkkenCloud’s robust Staffing and Recruitment Software Platform is a natural match for Asurint’s fast, comprehensive and streamlined background screenings. Both companies supply recruiters with customizable workflows, automation technology, and reporting analytics. Customers will benefit from the many features of Asurint and AkkenCloud through a single source.

“We’re excited to empower AkkenCloud user base to more easily conduct background searches fully tailored to their clients’ needs and meet the increasing demand for pre-employment screenings as a safety measure,” said Gregg Gay, Chief Executive Officer at Asurint. “The collaboration will help drive greater efficiencies at a time when staffing professionals need to hire faster and smarter than ever before.”

Productivity suffers when recruiters must use separate systems for different hiring tasks, and the accompanying delays can mean missing out on top candidates. Asurint and AkkenCloud platforms integration solves the problem by enabling users to select and order background checks, receive status notifications, review and act on results, and ensure compliance, all from the familiar interfaces they use every day.

“AkkenCloud’s partnership with Asurint aligns with our strategy to deliver the most comprehensive solution for the staffing industry,” said Joe Santangelo, Vice President of Customer Success. “Asurint provides the wide-ranging background checks our customers are demanding that now are integrated into our platform, significantly cutting down the time to onboard new hires."

Today’s partnership announcement promises to augment Asurint’s market share for staffing industry background checks, which the company provides to five of the top 10 global staffing firms.

About Asurint (www.asurint.com)

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are conducted, solving problems and reducing anxiety for staffing firms and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information, and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screening solution optimized to deliver the truth on demand.

About AkkenCloud (www.akkencloud.com)

AkkenCloud offers the most comprehensive front-office, middle-office, and back-office staffing software with AkkuPay payroll for staffing agencies and recruiting agencies looking to increase efficiency, streamline operations, and grow revenue. Click HERE to schedule a Live Demo.