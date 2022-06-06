Telecommunication Relay Services Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

Pune, India, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global telecommunication relay services (TRS) market size will gain remarkable momentum during the forecast timeline, owing to the rising demand for high-quality communication services for people who are suffering from speech and hearing disorders. Governments are introducing favorable policies and offering financial support to companies who are researching various technologies to improve communication services. The following are some of the main trends strengthening global market potential:





Asia Pacific (regional valuation will reach USD 1 billion)

Demand for video relay services to grow:

The video relay service segment held more than 20% of Asia Pacific telecommunication relay services market share in 2020, because this service facilitates quick and easy interactions through video-based sign language. It does not require a TTY device and is becoming quite popular among customers as it allows free-flowing communication between parties. The service does not have a text input feature, which makes it much easier for users to send their messages to the CA with the help of sign language.

Traditional relay services will make communication easier:

The traditional relay technology captured over 40% of the regional industry share in 2020. The dependence on Communication Assistants (CAs) is rising across the region’s call centers. The CA is an intuitive software that has numerous collaboration tools at its disposal.

It calls the desired number and turns a text message into a voice note. This audio message is then relayed back to the other person in text form, completing the communication loop. This flexibility in operation will fuel the adoption of traditional relay technologies.

China industry forecast will improve considerably:

China telecommunication relay services (TRS) market revenue will go past USD 100 million by 2027. As per China’s Disabled Person Federation, the country had nearly 20 million citizens diagnosed with some form of hearing and language problems in 2019. Leading companies across the nation are signing strategic partnership deals to provide advanced communication solutions to the deaf & mute community.

Europe (regional valuation will surpass USD 2 billion)

Adoption of IP relay solutions will rise:

Europe telecommunication relay services market size from Internet Protocol (IP) relay services will register more than 5% CAGR through 2027. These services provide TRS by using a computer or any web-based device. IP relay solutions are offered through the Internet via a webpage interface, which is unlike a traditional TRS, thereby enhancing the quality of communication.

Extensive product use by regional governments:

Based on end-use, the government sector held around 65% of Europe industry share in 2020 due to the introduction of supportive policies to develop high-quality telecom services. Renowned technology firms like T-Mobile USA Inc. provide high-end Spanish relay services to regional customers. The funding for these solutions is provided by the Italian Ministry of Labor and Social Matters. These initiatives will boost service adoption across the region.

U.K. industry outlook will remain progressive:

UK telecommunication relay services market will touch USD 400 million in revenue by 2027. Governments and companies across the region are focusing on providing the deaf community with superior communication services like TRS and are making important decisions in this regard.

For example, Ofcom, in February 2021, proposed suggestions to provide video relay services to deaf people. Under this initiative, organizations across the U.K. are obligated to offer these services under the British Sign Language (BSL).

North America (regional valuation will hit USD 2 billion)

IP-captioned telephone services will provide an effective communication medium:

North America telecommunication relay services (TRS) market size from IP-captioned telephone services will observe around 5% CAGR through 2027. The region is witnessing robust internet penetration, which has prompted telecom companies to use the IP technology in combination with captioned telephone services (CTS). These solutions enable deaf people to take advantage of the improved features offered by the IP technology at their workplaces and homes.

Role of TRS in personal use will gain prominence:

The personal end-use segment accounted for over 20% of the regional market share in 2020 as there is a robust demand for mobile devices among deaf individuals. The TRS traffic is also expanding every year and enterprises are focusing on fulfilling the demand for telecom services, which will positively affect service adoption.

U.S. will be a profitable market for TRS solutions:

The U.S. telecommunication relay services market is projected to generate over USD 1 billion in revenue by 2027 due to the widespread penetration of these solutions and the favorable initiatives launched by the government. According to the Federal Communications Commission of the U.S., almost all 50 states in the country have access to these services. Public authorities are also partnering with private companies to extend access to TRS solutions.

