Yoshitsu Co., Ltd Announces the Grand Opening of its 11th Physical Retail Store in Japan on June 6, 2022

Tokyo, Japan, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products in Japan, today announced the grand opening of its 11th physical retail store (the “Store”) in Japan on June 6, 2022. The Store is over 3,000 square feet and is located at 1F Maison Akiyama BLDG,12-4, 6-chome, Nishikasai, Edogawa-ku, Tokyo, adjacent to the metropolitan shopping district. The regular opening hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., but the Store operates on a shortened schedule Monday – Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., as the Company is taking precautions to mitigate the risk of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The opening of the Store is the first of several anticipated openings in 2022, which is a part of the Company’s long-term plan to expand its footprint nationwide in Japan. The Company strives to establish the first brick-and-mortar store in Japan with an innovative business model by integrating online live streaming with the in-person store shopping experience. The first floor of the Store provides customers with, among other products, a selection of premium beauty and health products and the Company will also optimize and customize products offered at the Store to best serve the local community. The second floor of the Store has been furnished as a live streaming room, allowing customers worldwide to view and order products online via the live commerce platform. The Company expects to deliver products to customers worldwide in a timely manner by leveraging the geographical advantage of its international logistics centers.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, the Principal Executive Officer of Yoshitsu Co., Ltd, commented, “We are excited to introduce our new store integrating live streaming features, which marks our innovative approach to enhancing the in-person shopping experience, and offer an extensive selection of our high-quality products to serve more customers in Tokyo. With our dedicated professional team, we are committed to providing a superior in-store shopping experience to every customer. Furthermore, as a critical part of our expansion strategy, the opening of the Store reflects our approach to expanding our business scale and customer base in the local market. We believe our expansion strategy will enhance our brand awareness and enable growth in our financials in the long term.”

About Yoshitsu Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Yoshitsu Co., Ltd is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skin care, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), and other products (including home goods, food, and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irystbek/.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this press release are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

