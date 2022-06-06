Apexigen Announces Nature Medicine Publication and ASCO Presentation on the Phase 2 PRINCE Trial Showcasing Distinct Biosignatures in Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients Treated with Sotigalimab and/or Nivolumab in Combination with Chemotherapy

- Data from the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and Cancer Research Institute multi-center Phase 2 PRINCE trial demonstrated that novel circulating and tumor biomarkers may be predictive of overall survival -



- Identified distinct immune responses and biomarkers in patients treated with CD40 antibody sotigalimab and chemotherapy, consistent with sotigalimab’s distinct mechanism of action -

- Key findings published online June 3, 2022, by Nature Medicine and featured in an oral presentation at ASCO 2022 -

SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apexigen, Inc. (“Apexigen”), a clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer with a focus on immuno-oncology, today announced a peer-reviewed publication of the randomized, three-arm, Phase 2 PRINCE trial in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer (mPDAC), conducted in collaboration with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Bristol Myers Squibb and Cancer Research Institute (CRI). The Nature Medicine publication is titled, “Sotigalimab and/or nivolumab with chemotherapy in first-line metastatic pancreatic cancer: clinical and immunologic analyses from the randomized Phase 2 PRINCE trial.” The data was also featured in an oral presentation at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in Chicago from June 3-7, 2022.

“We are encouraged that sotigalimab, an agonistic CD40 antibody, and separately, nivolumab, a PD-1 inhibitor, in combination with chemotherapy elicit distinct signatures of clinical and immune response that are consistent with their respective mechanisms of action,” said Frank Hsu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Apexigen. “These findings reveal that baseline treatment-specific biomarkers may predict survival differences between these treatment regimens, as well as the potential of multi-omic, multi-parameter immune and tumor biomarker analyses to identify subsets of PDAC patients that may benefit from CD40 or PD-1 treatment in combination with chemotherapy.”

Key findings from the sotigalimab treatment analyses are included below:

Clinical benefit for sotiga/chemo correlated with several markers including baseline helper CD4 T-cell infiltration in the tumor and a differentiated CD4 T-cell compartment and professional antigen presenting cells in circulation.

A patient subset benefitting from the dual immunotherapy combination (sotiga/nivolumab/chemo) was not identified and the biomarker data are suggestive of immune exhaustion emerging post-treatment.

“Identifying clinically meaningful therapeutic options for patients with pancreatic cancer remains a critical hurdle. These exciting data speak to the promise of sotigalimab-based combinations and their potential to pave the way for novel I-O strategies,” said Xiaodong Yang, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Apexigen. “This study utilized a series of cutting-edge immune profiling techniques to identify distinct baseline biomarker and immune-pharmacodynamic effects associated with improved overall survival following treatment with sotiga/chemo, providing further proof-of-concept and informing subsequent clinical development of sotigalimab. We look forward to leveraging important learnings from this completed trial and from our ongoing trials and to advancing sotigalimab to provide meaningful benefits for patients across multiple indications.”

“This science-driven study of novel drug combinations in pancreatic cancer patients demonstrates that collaboration among nonprofit organizations and companies like Apexigen and BMS is an effective approach to exploring promising new cancer immunotherapy treatments and enriching our knowledge of immunological responses in each patient, including identification of patient subsets that are more likely to respond to immunotherapy,” said Jill O’Donnell-Tormey, Ph.D., CEO and Director of Scientific Affairs at the nonprofit Cancer Research Institute, which funded the study.

Details for the ASCO presentation (Abstract # 4010 ) are as follows:

Title: Distinct biosignatures associate with survival after chemoimmunotherapy in a randomized, three-arm phase II study in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer

Distinct biosignatures associate with survival after chemoimmunotherapy in a randomized, three-arm phase II study in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer Session: Clinical Science Symposium: Can We Begin to Predict Responders to Targeted Therapy in Gastrointestinal Cancer?

Clinical Science Symposium: Can We Begin to Predict Responders to Targeted Therapy in Gastrointestinal Cancer? Location: McCormick Place, Hall D1 (in person and via livestream)

McCormick Place, Hall D1 (in person and via livestream) Date and Time: Friday, June 3, 2022, 5:30-7 p.m. ET/4:30-6 p.m. CT/2:30-4 p.m. PT

Friday, June 3, 2022, 5:30-7 p.m. ET/4:30-6 p.m. CT/2:30-4 p.m. PT Lead Author and Presenter: Lacey Padron, Ph.D., Vice President, Informatics at Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy



About the Phase 2 Clinical Trial

In the Phase 2 portion of this open-label, multicenter Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, patients with previously untreated mPDAC metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma received nivolumab and/or sotigalimab in combination with standard of care gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel. Orthogonal minimally invasive biomarker technologies were used to investigate immune activation and pharmacodynamic activity. For additional information on this trial (NCT03214250), please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Apexigen, Inc.

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents that may harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. Sotigalimab and Apexigen’s other programs were discovered using Apexigen’s proprietary APXiMAB™ antibody discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop high-quality therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Multiple product candidates have been discovered using the APXiMAB platform, one of which is commercially available and the others are in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com .

On March 18, 2022, Apexigen announced that it had entered into a business combination agreement with Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: BCAC), a special purpose acquisition company, pursuant to which Apexigen and Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. will combine, with the former equity holders of both entities holding equity in the combined public company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange.

