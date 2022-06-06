African Gold Group 2022 Annual General Meeting Information, Update on ASX Listing

TORONTO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- African Gold Group, Inc. (TSX-V: AGG, OTC: AGGFF, FRA: 3A61) (“AGG” or the “Company”) advises its Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders (“Meeting”) will be held on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11:00 am (Toronto time) virtually via live audio webcast online at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1332. Shareholders who intend to participate in the meeting should refer to the Company`s management information circular (the “Proxy Circular”) for details regarding how to participate.



Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

The annual and special meeting of shareholders is being held to (A) receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the report of the auditor thereon, (B) elect directors of the Company for the ensuing year, (C) appoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration, (D) consider and pass an ordinary resolution of shareholders approving the Company`s updated stock option plan for the ensuing year, (E) consider and pass a special resolution of shareholders approving the Company`s consolidation of its common shares, (F) consider and pass a special resolution of shareholders approving the Company`s name change, (G) consider and pass an ordinary resolution of shareholders to ratify, confirm and approve the new by-law no. 3, in respect of the requirements of the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) and (H) transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting, ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided they are connected to the internet and comply with all of the requirements set out in the Proxy Circular. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be able to attend the Meeting as guests, but guests will not be able to vote at the Meeting.

Update on ASX Listing

The Company is pleased to announce that work is progressing well on its ASX listing process. Following the press release dated May 4, 2022, the Company has progressed in its preparations for the ASX listing and is working closely with the exchange to satisfy all requirements. In addition to the ASX listing procedure, the Company has evaluated a number of corporate approaches, but at this stage none of these are being pursued.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group is a TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AGG) listed exploration and development company with a focus on building Africa’s next mid-tier gold producer. The Company has a highly experienced board and management team with a proven track record in the African mining sector operating mines from development through to production. AGG’s principal asset is the Kobada Project in southern Mali, which is in an advanced stage of development having completed the 2021 definitive feasibility study and is targeting gold production of 100,000 oz per annum. As well as the initial Kobada Gold Project, other exploration locations have been identified on the Kobada, Farada and Kobada Est concessions, offering potential for an increase in resource. For more information regarding African Gold Group visit our website at www.africangoldgroup.com.

For more information:

Danny Callow

President and Chief Executive Officer

+ (27) 76 411 3803

Danny.Callow@africangoldgroup.com Daniyal Baizak

Vice President, Corporate Development

+1 (647) 835 9617

Daniyal.Baizak@africangoldgroup.com Jan-Erik Back

Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Jan-Erik.Back@africangoldgroup.com Camarco (Financial PR)

Gordon Poole / Charlotte Hollinshead

+44 (0) 20 3757 4997

AfricanGoldGroup@camarco.co.uk

