Alkame Signs Production Agreement with Spread the Love Foods

LAS VEGAS, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALKM), a publicly traded diversified holding company, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary West Coast Co-Packer, Inc. has signed an agreement with Los Angeles, Ca. based Spread the Love, LLC.



Spread The Love®, a brand of all-natural spreads was created out of a passion for clean eating and wellness. Using premium ingredients and producing in small batches, their delicious assortment of clean-label nut butters, jams and granola are available thru foodservice, SpreadTheLoveFoods.com , Amazon.com and natural grocery store shelves throughout the country.

"We are so happy to be working with Spread the Love Foods," stated Alkame CEO Robert Eakle. “Their core values are right in line with ours. No junk, all natural products, only high-quality ingredients with clean labels we feel it is a great pairing with our organization.”

About Spread The Love®

Spread The Love® was founded in 2013 after Val Fishbain and her husband, Zach Fishbain, gave away jars of homemade peanut butter at their wedding. Today, Spread The Love® is an award-winning natural foods business based out of Los Angeles, with established sales across direct-to-consumer, foodservice and wholesale channels. Products include a variety of nut butters, jams and granola. To learn more about Spread The Love ® visit:

Website: www.SpreadTheLoveFoods.com

Email: hello@SpreadTheLoveFoods.com

About West Coast Co Packer, Inc.

West Coast Co Packer, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Alkame Holdings, Inc. and is a specialty liquid and single-serve manufacturer, co-packer, private labeler, and contract manufacturer, and is expected to immediately complement and seamlessly integrate with Alkame’s other subsidiaries including Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. Bell Food and Beverage, Inc. is a specialty natural, organic liquid-based hot and cold fill food & beverage manufacturer in glass and PET bottles and jars. To learn more about West Coast Copacker visit:

www.westcoastcopacker.com.

About Alkame Holdings, Inc.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded diversified holding company. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries include proprietary water technology with several unique properties, food and beverage manufacturing and co-packing, CBD /Hemp food and beverage manufacturing, and utilizes their enhanced water technology whenever applicable, along with several company owned developed and acquired consumer brands. The organization is diligently building a strong foundation through the launch and acquisition of appropriate business assets, and by pursuing multiple applications by placement into several emerging business sectors, such as consumer bottled water and RTD products, household pet products, and many other various water-based treatment solutions to both new and existing business platforms. For more information, visit www.alkameholdingsinc.com.

Alkame Holdings, Inc. Investor Relations

Website: www.alkameholdingsinc.com

Email: info@alkameholdingsinc.com

