Unicycive to Present at JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: UNCY), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing therapies for patients with kidney disease, today announced that Shalabh Gupta, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Unicycive, will participate in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference taking place June 15-16, 2022 in New York as follows:



JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Dates: June 15-16, 2022

June 15-16, 2022 Location: New York City

New York City Company Presentation: June 16, 2022 at 10:30 am ET

June 16, 2022 at 10:30 am ET Presenter: Dr. Shalabh Gupta

Dr. Gupta’s presentation at the JMP Securities Life Sciences conference will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website here.

Dr. Gupta's presentation at the JMP Securities Life Sciences conference will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website here.

About Unicycive Therapeutics

Unicycive Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing novel treatments for kidney diseases. Unicycive’s lead drug, Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. UNI-494 is a patent-protected new chemical entity in late preclinical development for the treatment of acute kidney injury. For more information, please visit www.unicycive.com.

