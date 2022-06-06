Westhaven Drills 14.96 Metres of 5.69 g/t Gold and 343.57 g/t Silver, Including 8.50 Metres of 8.69 g/t Gold and 478.59 g/t Silver at the FMN Zone, Shovelnose Gold Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia.



Gareth Thomas, President & CEO, comments: “Drilling continues to expand the high-grade FMN Zone towards the South Zone which is located approximately 2 kilometres to the southeast. Drill intercepts SN22-213 (38.22 metres of 3.36 g/t gold and 11.48 g/t silver) and SN22-229 (14.96m of 5.69 g/t gold and 343.57 g/t silver) are located 40 metres and 80 metres respectively along strike from SN22-212 (23.03 metres of 37.24 g/t gold and 209.52 g/t silver announced April, 2022), which is 240 metres along strike from SN21-161 (15.97m of 9.15 g/t gold and 27.43 g/t silver announced May, 2021). Hole SN22-229 is the highest silver intercept (5,140 gram-metres Ag) drilled to date on the Shovelnose property. There are several hundred metres of largely untested strike length at the FMN Zone, both towards the South Zone and towards the Franz Zone. In addition to hosting bonanza grades, the FMN Zone benefits from minimal overburden with mineralization starting at bedrock surface.”

Westhaven is reporting assays for 21 holes from its ongoing drill campaign at Shovelnose.

Recent Drilling Highlights:

SN22-229 (FMN: 281.97-296.93m)

14.96 metres (m) of 5.69 g/t gold (Au) and 343.57 g/t silver (Ag),

including 8.50m of 8.69 g/t Au and 478.59 g/t Ag.

SN22-213 (FMN: 42.78-81.00m)

38.22m of 3.36 g/t Au and 11.48 g/t Ag,

including 1.34m of 65.22 g/t Au and 199.11 g/t Ag,

including 0.64m of 112.50 g/t Au and 333.00 g/t Ag.

SN22-214 (FMN: 11.72-34.00m)

22.28m of 1.19 g/t Au and 3.85 Ag,

including 6.09m of 2.71 g/t Au and 5.73 g/t Ag.

Peter Fischl, Exploration Manager, comments: “Drilling at FMN continues to encounter elevated gold and silver in several different areas of mineralization within Vein Zone 1. Shallower drilling continues to encounter significant gold over broader widths at FMN as highlighted in hole SN22-213 (3.36 g/t Au over 38.22m). This intercept is centred 50m below surface. These broad near surface intercepts add to the open-pit potential at FMN. Deeper drilling has commenced in an area of mineralization containing significant silver previously intersected in 2020 drilling with holes SN20-139 (4.58 g/t Au, 267.35 g/t Ag over 5.50m) and SN20-145 (11.25 g/t Au, 430 g/t Ag over 1.19m). This zone, centred at 1200m elevation, is being targeted to better define this silver-rich mineralization, starting with hole SN22-229. This hole intersected an 8m wide quartz breccia vein and flanking sheeted veinlet zone that returned 5.69 g/t Au and 343.57 g/t Ag over 14.96m. Fischl goes on to add, “With the recent completion of a DC Resistivity survey at FMN it is anticipated that drilling will resume stepping out from the central part of FMN northwestward into the gap between FMN and Franz in the coming weeks. Recent drilling at Alpine continues to define near surface mineralization in Vein Zone 2 within and immediately below the proposed open pit defined during the calculation of the maiden open pit resource released earlier this year. Highlights here include hole SN22-220 (0.56 g/t Au over 38.0m) and hole SN22-221 (0.45 g/t Au over 27.75m).”

Please click the following link to the 2022 drill database tables of assay results: https://www.westhavengold.com/projects/shovelnose-gold/maps/

On behalf of the Board of Directors

WESTHAVEN GOLD CORP.



"Gareth Thomas"



Gareth Thomas, President, CEO & Director

Qualified Person Statement

Peter Fischl, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person within the context of National Instrument 43-101 has read and takes responsibility for this release.

QA/QC

Core samples were prepared using the PREP-31 package in ALS’s Kamloops facility. Each core sample is crushed to better than 70 % passing a 2 mm (Tyler 9 mesh, US Std. No.10) screen. A split of 250 g is taken and pulverized to better than 85 % passing a 75-micron (Tyler 200 mesh, US Std. No. 200) screen. 0.75g of this pulverized split is digested by Four Acid and analyzed via ICP-MS (method code ME-MS61m (+Hg)), which reports a 49-element suite of elements. All samples are analyzed by Fire Assay with an AES finish, method code Au-ICP21 (30g sample size). Additional Au screening is performed using ALS’s Au-SCR24 method, select samples are dry screened to 100 microns. A duplicate 50g fire assay is conducted on the undersized fraction as well as an assay on the entire oversize fraction. Total Au content, individual assays and weight fractions are reported. All analytical and assay procedures are conducted in ALS’s North Vancouver facility. A QA/QC program included laboratory and field standards inserted every 25 samples. At least one field blank is inserted in every batch of 25 samples, with additional blanks inserted following samples with visible gold. Westhaven’s ongoing Quality Assurance and Quality Control programs include auditing of all exploration data. Any significant changes will be reported when available.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Westhaven Gold Corp.

Westhaven is a gold-focused exploration company advancing the high-grade discovery on the Shovelnose project in Canada’s newest gold district, the Spences Bridge Gold Belt. Westhaven controls 37,000 hectares (370 square kilometres) with four 100% owned gold properties spread along this underexplored belt. The Shovelnose property is situated off a major highway, near power, rail, large producing mines, and within commuting distance from the city of Merritt, which translates into low-cost exploration. Westhaven trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol WHN. For further information, please call 604-681-5558 or visit Westhaven’s website at www.westhavengold.com.

PLAN MAP

A map accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3661614f-e836-4c59-b613-6212e3f4ffac

LONG SECTION

An image accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b3afb00-a459-420b-9b67-f97fe3300051

CROSS-SECTIONS

Images accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63ad883f-f639-4093-919f-b0bc8f06ce73

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/298d3bc7-1ef0-481b-b9df-4b558e30a543