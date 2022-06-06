Hope for Haiti and Snowcrash Announce 'Hope Endures' NFT Charity Drop to Rebuild Schools in Southern Haiti Damaged by 2021 Earthquake

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hope for Haiti announced today the organization's first comprehensive NFT project, Hope Endures, following a pilot NFT auction held last year through the organization's multi-award-nominated virtual reality application, Inspiring Hope.

Hope Endures - which will be made available on June 29, 2022 - brings Haiti's past and future together through the minting of art pieces from six Haitian artists into NFTs, for an exclusive collection of 900 unique pieces. Proceeds from Hope Endures will support the rebuilding of two schools in southern Haiti that were severely damaged by last year's devastating earthquake. All six Haitian artists will also receive a portion of the proceeds from the initial sale as well as future royalties. Artists include: Pierre Jean-Baptiste, Stephane Desir, Louis Mario Barbier, Iris Genevieve Lahens, Steven Baboun, and the all-female NFT collective Since Eve.

"Hope for Haiti is thrilled to partner with talented Haitian artists and create NFTs for impact," said Hope for Haiti's Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships Sarah Porter. "We recognize the need for innovation and aim to build new avenues for the digital world to make a difference in the real world."

Hope for Haiti has partnered with web3 studio Snowcrash, founded by Jesse Dylan, Walter de Brouwer, and Jeff Rosen, to carry out the project where 150 versions of each artist's work will be minted and sold on the Snowcrash platform, which is built on the eco-friendly and carbon-neutral Solana Blockchain. "We are grateful to be working with Hope for Haiti and six amazing Haitian artists on this NFT collection," explains Jesse Dylan. "Not only does this project celebrate Haitian culture and art, but it also provides much-needed support to schools in Haiti. The whole team is honored to be a part of this collaboration, as we are all committed to maximizing the potential that NFTs provide to empower artists, raise funds for impact, and drive awareness for important issues."

Renowned artist Nicole Buffett also joined the project as a thought partner and with the contribution of a dedicated NFT from her Spirit Coin collection. "The Soul Revival Spirit Coin that I created for Hope for Haiti is inspired by humankind's collective will to heal, transform and work together towards a greater good," said Buffett. "My wish is that this Spirit Coin supports Hope For Haiti's amazing work creating better life conditions for Haitian people."

Hope Endures will drop to the public on June 29, 2022. To receive exclusive information about the drop and access to the pre-sale, register interest here.

Sarah Porter (Hope for Haiti) and Jesse Dylan (Snowcrash) will both be speaking at NFT.NYC. Porter and Dylan will also be joined by Nicole Buffett and Ben Pousty (Giving Block) for a panel discussion at NFT-VIP, a side event taking place the same week. Hope For Haiti, Snowcrash, The Giving Block and Civic are hosting a satellite event during NFT.NYC at the NFT art gallery SuperChief on June 22nd at 7:30 pm. Event will feature some of the Hope Endures' artists in attendance.

