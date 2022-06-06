Qualis Innovations Inc. Becomes Fully Reporting Company

CHADDS FORD, Pa., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qualis Innovations Inc., currently trading as QLIS on the OTC Bulletin Board or the OTCQB, has submitted their registration statement or S-1 and it has become effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission as of Friday, May 27, 2022.

With its wholly owned subsidiary mPathix Health Inc., a clinical stage, the Company is focused on the development, production, and distribution of pain management and other central nervous system (CNS) based solutions as well as looking for complementary companies to merge into its structure, creating a synergistic profile of products for potential patients and physicians.

A key element to the Company's growth strategy is to acquire the rights to or develop existing devices. Large device companies have increased the minimum market opportunity they require in order to commit marketing resources to their products. As a result, there are many products that are unsupported by such companies and are currently scheduled to be phased out or "sun-setted." Qualis Innovations believes that it can create significant value by developing or acquiring rights to a portfolio of such products, expanding their therapeutic uses and/or markets, improving or enhancing such products and dedicating the appropriate amount of marketing and other resources to maximize the value of the Company's portfolio.

The Company has a primary offering of 4,000,000 Shares of Common Stock Being Offered through its registration statement now effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. If you would like further information about the offering, please contact the company at the contact information below.

ABOUT mPathix Health Inc

mPathix, with the assistance of the Qualis Team, is developing a product designed to address the unmet needs of patients who seek alternatives to traditional pain medications and interventions or adjunctive therapies to their current treatment regimen. Currently in development, the SOLACE™ device is a non-invasive medical device that uses electromagnetic induction to generate deep heat below the surface of the skin to reduce and relieve pain. SOLACE™ delivers radio frequency (RF) energy continuously and thereby delivers thermal effects to the tissue and utilizes several differentiated features vs other radio frequency devices currently on the market. We believe that our SOLACE device product will provide clinicians and patients with new and differentiated set of pain management tools to meet the diversity of patient needs. We plan to submit our 510(k) application with the Federal Drug Administration ("FDA") by the fourth quarter of 2022.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT DISCLOSURE:

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. In this context, forward-looking statements may address the Company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipates," "beliefs," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "will," and other terms with similar meaning. These forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements based are reasonable, it can provide no assurances that these assumptions will prove to be correct. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements, risk, and uncertainties, and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

