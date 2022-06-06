Daré Bioscience to Participate in the 2022 BIO International Convention

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE ), a leader in women’s health innovation, today announced that Sabrina Martucci Johnson, the company’s President and CEO, will participate in a panel discussion and deliver a company presentation during the 2022 BIO International Convention being held from June 13-16, 2022 at the San Diego Convention Center.



• Primed for Growth: Innovating to Address the Business Opportunity in Building a Women’s Health Market

BIO Session, Monday, June 13, 2022 2:15 to 3:15 pm PT Details: The women’s health market is growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5%, projected to reach $24.5 billion in 2027. This growth will be fueled by innovation and new partnerships to break down the barriers and address many of the significant unmet medical needs that women face. The panel of leaders will discuss where groundbreaking work is being done today, where real progress is still needed, and how the life sciences ecosystem can address the lack of innovation and build a strong and sustainable market for women’s health. Moderator: Angelica Peebles, Reporter, Bloomberg News Speakers: Kevin Ali, CEO, Organon Cathy Friedman, Executive Venture Partner, Google Ventures Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO, Daré Bioscience Delphine O’Rourke, Partner, Goodwin Procter LLP • Company Presentation, Sabrina Martucci Johnson, President and CEO Wednesday, June 15, 2022 3:15 pm PT, Theater 2

Additional information about the convention is available at https://www.bio.org/events/bio-international-convention.



Following the conclusion of the convention, an archived webcast of the panel will be available on the company’s website under “Presentations, Events & Webcasts” in the Investors section of the company's website at http://ir.darebioscience.com until June 29, 2022.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience is a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing innovative products for women’s health. The company’s mission is to identify, develop and bring to market a diverse portfolio of differentiated therapies that prioritize women's health and well-being, expand treatment options, and improve outcomes, primarily in the areas of contraception, fertility, and vaginal and sexual health.

Daré’s first FDA-approved product, XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate vaginal gel, 2%), is a lincosamide antibacterial indicated for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older, which is under a global license agreement with Organon. XACIATO is a clear, colorless, viscous gel, to be administered once intravaginally as a single dose. Daré’s portfolio also includes potential first-in-category candidates in clinical development: Ovaprene®, a novel, hormone-free monthly contraceptive whose U.S. commercial rights are under a license agreement with Bayer; Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%, a novel cream formulation of sildenafil to treat female sexual arousal disorder utilizing the active ingredient in Viagra®; and DARE-HRT1, a combination bio-identical estradiol and progesterone intravaginal ring for hormone therapy following menopause. To learn more about XACIATO™, Daré’s full portfolio of women’s health product candidates, and Daré’s mission to deliver differentiated therapies for women, please visit www.darebioscience.com.

Daré may announce material information about its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters using the Investors section of its website ( http://ir.darebioscience.com ), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. Daré will use these channels to distribute material information about the company, and may also use social media to communicate important information about the company, its finances, product and product candidates, clinical trials and other matters. The information Daré posts on its investor relations website or through social media channels may be deemed to be material information. Daré encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information Daré posts in the Investors section of its website and to follow these Twitter accounts: @SabrinaDareCEO and @DareBioscience. Any updates to the list of social media channels the company may use to communicate information will be posted in the Investors section of Daré’s website.

Contacts:

Investors on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Lee Roth

Burns McClellan

lroth@burnsmc.com

212.213.0006

OR

Media on behalf of Daré Bioscience, Inc.:

Jake Robison

Canale Communications

jake.robison@canalecomm.com

619.849.5383

Source: Daré Bioscience, Inc.