Enphase Energy Installers in Australia Expand Adoption of IQ Microinverters Due to Their Safe AC Architecture

In May 2022, AS/NZS5033:2021, an update to installation and safety requirements for photovoltaic (PV) arrays, came into effect nationwide in Australia. The revised regulations aim to support solar installers in meeting compliance requirements and promoting consumer and electrical contractor safety. The standard details new compliance measures for direct current (DC) central (“string”) inverter-based solar systems, including restrictive cable runs, IEC 62930 compliant DC cable, and high visibility DC voltage and warning signs. In contrast, alternating current (AC) decentralized inverter-based solar systems operating at extra-low voltage, such as installations with Enphase microinverters, are exempt from most new regulations. As a result, some Australian solar installers are exclusively leveraging Enphase technology to help insulate their businesses and customers from electrical risk and future regulatory changes.

"We are well known in the industry for testing solar system components to destruction before we include them in our designs, which is an important factor in our decision to drop DC string solar systems and exclusively offer Enphase technology," said John Inglis, founder at Positronic Solar, an Enphase Platinum installer. "Our extensive experience witnessing the advantages Enphase systems offer our customers makes its microinverters a fundamental part of our uncompromising commitment to solar quality and safety."

Enphase IQ® Microinverters leverage Enphase's unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase IQ Microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen, with more than one million cumulative hours of cumulative power-on testing, in the aggregate, to provide exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. They are designed to be long-lived energy assets and are backed by a 10-year limited warranty in the Australian solar market, which can be extended for a fee for up to 15, 20, or 25 years.

"Because each solar panel is fitted with its own inverter and there is never any high-voltage DC electricity in the system, Enphase microinverters provide AC reliability and safety as well as panel-level smarts," said Aleksandar Arnautovic, director at Sydney Air and Solar, an Enphase Platinum installer. "We chose to go 100% Enphase to offer both our residential and commercial customers a solar solution that would deliver long-term benefits, flexibility, and return-on-investment."

All Enphase solar systems installed across Australia are outfitted with the Enphase IQ™ Gateway, which connects the solar systems to the Enphase® App and helps make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance easy.

"More than a decade of experience installing solar and working as an electrical inspector has led to my understanding of the risks associated with high voltage DC solar systems and, consequently, choosing to install Enphase exclusively," said Cameron Pike, director at Evo Solar, an Enphase Gold installer. "The rapid changes in Australia's solar standards to address lagging safety issues have been negated by the intelligent design of the Enphase energy platform, and this gives us 100% confidence in the products we sell and the futureproofing benefits our customers receive."

In Australia, the Enphase Installer Network (EIN) encompasses a network of trusted solar installers that deliver exceptional homeowner experiences using Enphase products. It is designed to help Enphase installers grow their business with a range of innovative products, digital tools, and exclusive benefits. Homeowners in Victoria and countrywide can easily locate an EIN installer in their area using the Find an Installer tool.

"Given the huge role solar power plays in building a clean energy future, any compromises on electrical safety and component quality are the antithesis of sustainability,” said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. "This is why Enphase products are engineered for safety and reliability from the ground up, and I could not be more pleased to see Australian solar installers winning on both the regulatory and customer experience fronts by leveraging Enphase technology."

