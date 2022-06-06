Reflect Scientific Inc Receives Patent for Green Cooling Technology

OREM, Utah, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries announces that it has recently been awarded the following ground breaking patent “Completely green system for cooling refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners that does not use HCFCs or CFCs”.

The system employs the company’s Cryometrix temperature control system coupled with the use of liquid nitrogen or liquified air. In house demonstration has shown the system to be cost effective in the aforementioned applications. Utilizing a non-polluting cryogen based on air results in complete elimination of hydrofluorocarbons. According to the Climate and Clean Air Coalition, HFCs are potent greenhouse gases that can be hundreds to thousands of times more potent than carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) in contributing to climate change per unit of mass.

“This is a significant opportunity for us.” remarked Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO, Reflect Scientific Inc, “There is a huge market in the trillions of dollars for our system in household refrigeration and air conditioning as well as many Institutional and Industrial applications that are currently using HFCs. The federal government has also set out to reduce emissions of HFCs by purchasing alternatives whenever feasible and transitioning to equipment that uses safer and more sustainable alternatives to HFCs.”

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”