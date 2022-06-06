Fellaz Attended Blockchain Fest 2022 Held in Singapore as a Main Sponsor

SINGAPORE, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powered by ByBit, Blockchain Fest 2022 is a major crypto event of the year that took place over two days at Marina Bay Sands through June 2 and 3. As a unique networking platform and community for Web3 businesses and personnel, Fellaz participated as a primary sponsor alongside some of the industry's most prominent players including Gemini, Celsius Network, AnchorSwap Finance, and more.

At the event, Bobby Bhatia, an investor from Bridgeport Asia and Fellaz 's president, served as both the moderator and participant in the panel discussion regarding NFT businesses and investing opportunities. At the booth, Fellaz officials presented the recent updates regarding its first original K-pop metaverse idol that is projected to launch in collaboration with Fantagio at the end of Q2 this year. Also, the attendees were provided an opportunity to learn more about the ongoing project development including Fellaz's blockchain-based NFT ticketing service, POAP (proof of attendance) badges, and governance systems that are designed to better support the onboarding of Web3 entertainment businesses and fandom.

Fellaz, as a multichain entertainment ecosystem specializing in the production and distribution of original Web3 content and assets, has quickly become a central player within the Web3 entertainment landscape with a formidable group of partners, including Crypto.com, Rakuten, and Klaytn, that are forming an alliance in support of the new Web3 ecosystem that Fellaz is building.

Meanwhile, collaborating with global record labels and entertainment companies, starting with a significant K-pop music label and full-scale entertainment content production companies, Fellaz plans to become a hub for fans of musicians, digital artists, and mainstream entertainment businesses in the age of entertainment 3.0.

About Fellaz

Fellaz, based in Singapore, is a multichain web3 entertainment ecosystem that specializes in the production and distribution of original metaverse-native IP and derivative content. As a comprehensive metaverse content production studio, an NFT solution for web3 entertainment, a decentralized fandom community catalyzer, and an alliance of leading experts and global partners, Fellaz is a one-stop solution and ecosystem designed to help businesses and creators transition to a longer-term web3 business model by effectively integrating the ideal features of the metaverse, decentralization, and NFT technology with original content, web3 diversification, and fandom in ways that actually work.

Bobby Bhatia - CEO of Fellaz

















Fellaz Booth









Attachment