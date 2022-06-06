New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Embedded Analytics Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284144/?utm_source=GNW

The global embedded analytics market is expected to grow from $48.44 billion in 2021 to $56.27 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. The embedded analytics market is expected to grow to $95.78 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.2%.



The embedded analytics market consists of sales of embedded analytics by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used to solve high-value business challenges and work more effectively using relevant data and analytics. Embedded analytics is a set of capabilities that are tightly embedded into existing programs to provide additional awareness, context, or analytic capability to aid decision-making.



The main solutions in embedded analytics are software and services.The embedded analytics software consists of dashboards and data visualizations that create graphs and charts to display metrics and benchmarking software that compares performance metrics.



The embedded analytics is deployed on-premise and cloud by small and medium enterprises and large enterprises for applications such as finance, HR, IT, marketing, and sales and production. These are used by end-user verticals such as telecommunications and IT, retail, healthcare, and manufacturing.



North America was the largest region in the embedded analytics market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the embedded analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



High demand from data-driven organizations is expected to propel the embedded analytics market.A data-driven organization collect, monitor, and analyze the raw data for the decision-making process.



The increasing variations and complexity in data sets are increasing demand for embedded analytics to help employees in decision making, beat their competition, and help customers gain insights.For instance, according to Keboola, a Czech Republic-based data operations platform, 90% of data-driven enterprise analytics and business professionals believe that data and analytics are the key digital transformation initiatives for their organization.



Therefore, high demand from data-driven organizations will contribute to the growth of the embedded analytics market.



Technological advancements have emerged as the key trends gaining popularity in the embedded analytics market.The major companies are incorporating advanced technological solutions in embedded analytics tools to improvise the different functional usage.



For instance, in April 2020, Infragistics, a US-based company that provides tools to accelerate application design and development launched upgrade Reveal, an embedded data analytics software by adding machine learning, R and Python scripting, predictive analytics, and big data connectors. This will aid firms in quickly assessing and getting insights from external and internal data to make better decisions.



In April 2021, Insightsoftware, a US-based software company acquired Logi Analytics for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, Insightsoftware aims to lead financial integration and operational reporting as well as expand its market opportunity for commercial software organizations through embedded analytics.



Logi Analytics Inc. is a US-based computer software company that provides embedded analytics platforms.



The countries covered in the embedded analytics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





