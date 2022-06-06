Nonprofit Money Management International Awarded Truist Charitable Fund Grant to Help Thousands of At-Risk Consumers with Free Counseling and Education

Stafford, Texas, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The $433,000 investment from Truist Financial Corporation through its Truist Charitable Fund will allow MMI to provide free financial education workshops and one-on-one counseling to consumers at greatest risk of financial crisis and housing instability.

“We are so appreciative of this grant that will allow MMI to further our mission of helping improve the lives of people seeking legitimate help improving their financial wellness,” said Jim Triggs, President and CEO at MMI.

This major investment will allow MMI to provide 160 virtual and in-person financial education events and deliver one-on-one counseling to thousands of at-risk consumers, digitally and by phone. The education and counseling sessions will focus on a variety of topics promoting financial stability, including affordable housing, debt repayment, small businesses, and student loans.

“Financial education and literacy are critical to achieving self-sufficiency and long-term success,” said Bill Toomey, Houston and Central Texas regional president for Truist. “Through our support of Money Management International and their programing, we’ll be able to help thousands of consumers improve their financial well-being and fulfill Truist’s purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities.”

This grant will benefit consumers statewide in ten states including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC. The funding will also enable MMI to serve consumers in areas of seven additional states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

About MMI

Money Management International (MMI) is changing how America overcomes financial challenges. MMI helps create, restore, and maintain a life of financial wellness through empowered choices. For over 60 years, our clients have achieved financial confidence through nonprofit programs that educate, motivate, and liberate. MMI inspires action by delivering expert professional guidance and timely solutions aligned with our client's goals. Experiencing a financial challenge? Find your solution 24/7 at 866.864.8995 and MoneyManagement.org.

About Truist Charitable Fund

The Truist Charitable Fund is a donor-advised fund created by Truist and administered by The Winston-Salem Foundation.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Formed by the historic merger of equals of BB&T and SunTrust, Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

For reporters looking to interview real people for stories about debt, MMI has created a group of former clients from across the country who are willing to share their experiences with the media in the hopes of inspiring others. Our peer advocates have paid off a combined total of nearly $6 million of debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors of hope.

