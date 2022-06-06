StepStone Real Estate Named Consultancy of the Year By IPE Real Estate

NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Real Estate (SRE), the real estate arm of private markets investment firm StepStone Group (Nasdaq: STEP), announced today that it was the recipient of the 2022 IPE Real Estate Global Awards’ Investment Consultancy of the Year.



The winners of the IPE Real Estate Global Awards for 2022 were announced at a ceremony held on May 19, 2022 in Amsterdam. The awards cover a number of categories of institutional real estate investment firms and strategies, and the winners are determined by an evaluation of best practices, outstanding performance and innovation amongst the top real estate firms globally.

The Consultancy of the Year recognizes SRE’s approach to advising its institutional clients on their real estate investment solutions. Among the judge’s considerations in selecting SRE for the award were specific case studies demonstrating SRE’s innovative approaches to investment solutions, structuring, and ESG evaluations on behalf of its clients and investors. In 2021, SRE approved approximately $17 billion in primary fund commitments to over 70 real estate funds.

Jeff Giller, Head of SRE said, “We are especially honored to receive an award that recognizes our client-first orientation and the innovative solutions and rigorous investment process we execute on behalf of our clients and investors.”

Key Takeaways:

Global real estate investment and advisory firm with $160 billion in assets under management and advisement;

Broad market coverage with over 700 meetings with fund managers and approximately $19 billion in allocations to funds, secondaries, and co-Investments in 2021; and

Key ESG evaluation and structuring capacity.



About StepStone and StepStone Real Estate

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services to its clients. As of March 31, 2022, StepStone oversaw approximately $548 billion of private markets allocations ($160 billion within SRE), including $134 billion of assets under management. StepStone’s clients include some of the world’s largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the real estate, private equity, infrastructure, and private debt asset classes.

