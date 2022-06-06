Liquidity Services Selected to Sell Two Offshore Oil and Gas Helicopters

PICAYUNE, Miss., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidity Services, a leading global commerce company powering the circular economy, is auctioning two Bell 407GX helicopters to the public through their online marketplace, AllSurplus, until June 23, 2022.



The 2013 Bell 407GX Utility Helicopters have 2,893 and 2,828 flying hours respectively and each has a single Rolls Royce 250-C47b engine. Corporate maintenance records can be made available upon bidder request.

“These aircraft were originally equipped to support offshore oil and gas activities and are ready equipped to join any fleet today. As these models are universal, Liquidity Services will utilize its global footprint of buyers to identify a home for these helicopters,” says Jeff Morter, Liquidity Services Director of Energy, Capital Assets Group.

The helicopters will be at auction until June 23, 2022, and bids require a refundable $5,000 deposit before being placed. The deposit goes towards the final price of the auction for the winning buyer and will be immediately refunded for all others.

The seller joins more than 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide who use the Liquidity Services online marketplaces to help power the circular economy by selling valuable surplus items to more than 4.7 million qualified buyers worldwide. Choosing to auction both helicopters online allows the seller to take advantage of the increased exposure a virtual auction provides and supports their goals for sustainability while focusing on achieving zero waste through reuse and recycling.

