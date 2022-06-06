New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Sunroof Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284140/?utm_source=GNW

, Mitsuba Corporation, Aisin Corporation, and Wuxi Ming Fang Automobile Parts Industry Co. Ltd



The global automotive sunroof market is expected to grow from $5.64 billion in 2021 to $6.45 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The automotive sunroof market is expected to grow to $9.47 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.1%.



The automotive sunroof market consists of sales of automotive sunroofs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to allow the fresh and light air to enter the vehicle. A sunroof is a fixed or functional aperture in the roof of a vehicle that can be operated manually or automatically and can have a transparent or opaque panel.



The main types in automotive sunroof are an inbuilt sunroof, spoiler sunroof, pop-up sunroof, panoramic sunroof, and others.A spoiler sunroof has a process in which the sunroofs open at top of the roof instead of inside opening.



The spoiler sunroof is well fitted for short roof vehicles.The materials used to make sunroofs include glass, fabric, and others.



The sunroofs are added in various vehicles types such as passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the automotive sunroof market in 2021.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the automotive sunroof market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The increasing passenger vehicle sales are expected to propel the growth of the automotive sunroof market going forward.Passenger vehicles are motor vehicles that are used for the transport of passengers for commercial purposes.



The sunroofs in passenger vehicles make the interiors of vehicle bright, provides effective ventilation, and enhance the driving experience, thereby sunroofs are installed in passenger vehicles to enhance the overall experience of passengers. For instance, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, the sales of passenger vehicles were approximately 21.48 million in 2021, up 6.5% from the previous year. Therefore, the increasing passenger vehicle sales are driving the growth of the automotive sunroof market.



Product innovations are the key trends gaining popularity in the automotive sunroof market.Major companies operating in the automotive sunroof sector are focused on developing innovative automotive sunroofs to reinforce their position.



For instance, in September 2019, Webasto, a Germany-based company specializing in manufacturing sunroofs, and electric charges introduced its Roof Sensor Module, a roof system with integrated sensors technology, thermo, and cleaning systems.It is made up of 3D formable polycarbonate materials.



These sensors are designed to work in all weather conditions and soiling.



In April 2019, Webasto Group, a Germany-based company that specialized in sunroofs, and electric charges acquired Webasto Donghee for an amount of $113.38 million. With this acquisition, Webasto aims to strengthen its position in its core businesses in Asia. Webasto Donghee is a South Korea-based company that manufactures various sunroofs including panoramic tilt and slide sunroofs, and inbuilt sunroofs.



The countries covered in the automotive sunroof market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284140/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________