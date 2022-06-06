EMPLOYEE HEALTH & BENEFITS LEADER JOSH SIMERMAN JOINS WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES

Iselin, NJ, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World) announced today that employee health and benefits leader Josh Simerman has joined the firm’s employee benefits practice as head of employee benefits carrier relations and placement. In this role, Simerman will focus on strengthening carrier and vendor relationships, optimizing client benefit programs in niche markets and building placement and analytics tools and processes.

“Josh’s extensive experience partnering with M&A teams to build growth-enabling programs for PE portfolio companies will prove invaluable for World’s acquisition partners,” said Jennifer Barton, World’s head of benefits North America. “He has a strong understanding of unique vendor solutions that will aid our advisors in providing their clients with the customized programs they want and need.”

“It is very exciting to join such a great group of people who are innately focused on providing their clients with the best solutions and service,” said Josh Simerman, vice president, head of carrier relations and placement for World’s employee benefits practice. “I look forward to developing new tools and processes that will help World’s clients strengthen their benefit programs and ultimately, improve their plan experience.”

Simerman has more than 20 years of experience in employee benefits consulting and organization management at Willis Towers Watson, and formerly Willis. Most recently, he was the director of the mergers and acquisitions health and benefits team at Willis Towers Watson where he focused on delivering individualized and aggregate solutions to the firm’s unique portfolio of private equity-backed clients. Simerman holds a B.S. in Insurance & Risk Management, Mathematics, and Finance from Indiana State University.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates LLC (World) is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, and is a nationally ranked, full-service insurance and financial services organization providing individuals and businesses with top products and services across personal and commercial insurance, employee benefits, retirement and financial services, and human capital management solutions. Since its founding in 2011, World has completed 148 acquisitions and serves its customers from more than 160 offices across the United States. World is a Top-100 U.S. Broker, ranked #2 on the Fastest Growing Brokers list by Business Insurance, and is a Top-50 ranked personal lines agency by Insurance Journal. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.