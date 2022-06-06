Triterras Selects Unqork to Modernize Its Trade Finance Platform with No-Code Solutions

SINGAPORE and NEW YORK, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triterras Inc. (OTC Expert Market: TRIRF), a leading fintech company focused on trade and trade finance, and Unqork, the leading no-code enterprise application platform, today announced they have entered a partnership to further digitize global trade finance. Unqork will be used to enhance the end-to-end trading lifecycle of Triterras’ Kratos platform, one of the largest trading and trade finance platforms in the world. By incorporating Unqork’s simple ‘drag and drop’ interface, Triterras will be able to offer better efficiency and improve outcomes for both lenders and traders.



Triterras will kick off its work with Unqork by building new client onboarding processes on its Kratos platform. Client onboarding is an integral undertaking for all financial service institutions, yet rigid, fluctuating protocols have often hindered digital adoption. Through Unqork, Triterras will be able to quickly develop client onboarding applications with more flexibility as industry regulations change for a seamless customer experience.

Customer onboarding will be just the first step in Triterras’ larger digital transformation initiative for the Kratos Platform. Down the line, Triterras plans to migrate risk and fraud mitigation, trade digitization, transaction tracking and more—using Unqork.

“By leveraging Unqork’s no-code platform, Triterras plans to accelerate the way SME clients and lenders are able to transact online,” said Sri Vasireddy, Chief Technology Officer, Triterras. “Our business model is to bring new trade finance lending to underserved or underbanked market segments. Our partnership with Unqork will allow us to further our mission to provide tech-forward lending solutions that are accessible to the world of micro-lending.”

“Unqork has proven experience accelerating our customers’ time-to-market with our Codeless Architecture approach, enabling the delivery of premium, future-proof applications in record time,” said Matt Singleton, Head of Financial Services, Unqork. “We’re proud to partner with Triterras to deliver market-leading offerings on the Kratos platform that will enable Triterras to bring their expertise and solutions to their customers in an innovative and rapid way.”

About Triterras

Triterras is a global fintech company co-headquartered in Singapore and Dubai and leading innovator of inclusive finance solutions for the world's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). The company launched and operates Kratos™—one of the world’s largest digital financing platforms—to directly connect MSMEs with lenders online and source capital across commodity trading, supply chain, logistics, and ecommerce finance. For more information, please visit triterras.com or email us at contact@triterras.com .

About Unqork

Unqork’s enterprise no-code platform helps leading organizations build, deploy and manage complex software without having to think about code. Unqork created the Codeless Architecture standard – the future of software development that frees the world’s largest enterprises from the pitfalls of legacy code and allows them to focus on innovation to drive business and maintain a competitive edge. More than one third of Unqork’s corporate customers are in the Fortune 500, with a customer roster that includes Goldman Sachs, Marsh, Maimonides Medical Center and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. To learn more, please visit unqork.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Triterras’ actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include Triterras’ expectations with respect to future performance, operations and product offerings. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Most of these factors are outside Triterras’ control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to risks and uncertainties incorporated by reference under “Risk Factors” in Triterras’ Form 20-F (SEC File No. 001-39693) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 7, 2022 and in Triterras’ other filings with the SEC as well as risks related to the adoption and implementation of the Unqork no-code platform through Kratos. Triterras cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Triterras cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Triterras does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

