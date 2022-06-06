Pride Month 2022: Block Advisors Kicks off New Microgrant Program for LGBTQ+ Small Business Owners

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Pride Month, Block Advisors, a part of H&R Block (NYSE: HRB), is starting a new initiative to support LGBTQ+ small business owners. The company will award $5,000 microgrants to 10 LGBTQ+ small business owners over the next 12 months, with the first microgrant awarded in June 2022. Block Advisors provides tax, payroll, and bookkeeping services to more than 2 million small business owners.



“At Block Advisors, we take taxes off the hands of small business owners so they can do more of what they love. And we believe no small business owner should be discriminated against because of who they love,” said Jamil Khan, chief strategy and small business officer at H&R Block. “We stand with our LGBTQ+ small business community as an advocate and ally, and we’re proud to recognize these owners.”

According to a 2021 report by the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), there are an estimated 1.4 million LGBTQ+-owned businesses in the U.S.1 This new initiative supports the company’s commitment to support 500,000 small businesses by 2025.

Terrance Williams, Dallas-based owner of Terrance Williams Designs and current Block Advisors client, will be the first small business microgrant recipient. In announcing Terrance, we are highlighting his eco-friendly, hand-made, genderless and size inclusive clothing and accessories, and his commitment to his community.

“The fact that I am able to have a brand that makes people of all communities feel beautiful means a lot, but especially within the LGBTQ+ community,” said Williams. “I wanted to create a safe space where we are able to express ourselves and our identity with clothing, while also feeling confident and beautiful.”

In addition to the $5,000 microgrant, each small business will receive complimentary Block Advisors tax prep services in 2023 and will have its small business profile amplified on H&R Block and its Block Advisors content and social platforms.

1 America’s LGBT Economy. National LGBT Chamber of Commerce. https://nglcc.org/report

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time and also be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a mobile-first, small-business bank account and bookkeeping solution, that manages bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNews on Twitter.